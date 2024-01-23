Debt of the Portuguese economy increases to 806.7 billion euros – Executive Digest

In the month of November 2023, the debt of the non-financial sector (Public Administrations, companies and individuals) increased by 1.4 billion euros, to 806.7 billion euros.

According to data from the Bank of Portugal, of this total, 449.5 billion euros related to the private sector (private companies and individuals) and 357.2 billion euros to the public sector (public administrations and public companies).

The regulator reveals that private sector debt increased by 1.1 billion euros, which shows an increase in the debt of private companies, by 1.0 billion euros, essentially abroad, in the form of loans and bonds of short-term debt.

Thus, the debt of private companies grew by 0.8% compared to November 2022, and also 0.8 percentage points more than in October.

Private debt increased by 0.1 billion euros, mainly in the financial sector. Private indebtedness decreased by 0.3% compared to the same period last year, a similar trend to that recorded in October.

The numbers also show that public sector debt increased by 0.3 billion euros. “There was an increase in debt with public administrations (2.6 billion euros), partially offset by a reduction in debt abroad (2.2 billion euros). This decrease was influenced by the partial amortization of loans from the European Financial Stabilization Mechanism (MEEF), amounting to 1.5 billion euros”, explains Banco de Portugal.

