Debutant Sandro Zurbrügg – With the plane to the race on your doorstep – Sport

#Debutant #Sandro #Zurbrügg #plane #race #doorstep #Sport

Contents

As a child, Sandro Zurbrügg was able to watch the Adelboden races practically from his front door. Now he’s driving down the slope himself on Saturday – despite unusual preparation.

Author: Julian Hodel, Adelboden

For Swiss-Ski athletes, the first weeks of January are always the highlight of the racing calendar. Strictly speaking, the term home race in Adelboden only applies to Sandro Zurbrügg. It’s only a twenty-minute drive between his home in Frutigen and the finish slope in the neighboring village.

When the giant slalom specialist comes to his baptism of fire on Chuenisbärgli on Saturday, he still has an overseas flight in his bones. He only started his return journey from the USA to Switzerland on Wednesday evening.

Live notice

Open box Close box

You can follow the World Cup races in Adelboden as follows on SRF Zwei and in the Sport app:

Giant slalom on Saturday

1st run from 10:20 a.m

2nd run from 1:25 p.m

Slalom on Sunday

1st run from 10:20 a.m

2nd run from 1:25 p.m

No sign of jet lag

One day before the race there was no sign of jet lag at Zurbrügg. “I was only there for a total of four days and didn’t really acclimatize at all.” Given the success of the short trip, Zurbrügg could probably hide his tiredness anyway.

With the aim of improving his FIS points and thus making a leap forward in the World Cup starting lists, the 21-year-old traveled to the east of the USA after New Year’s Eve for two races in the North American Cup. With success: In Burke Mountain he won two giant slaloms within two days.

Zurbrügg had originally planned to compete in two Super-Gs at the same location. Because these were canceled, he unexpectedly had the opportunity to still stand at the start house in Adelboden.

2. Run as a goal

As a child he always followed the races as a spectator, but now being at the start himself is “very special”. In his fourth appearance at World Cup level, the local hero is not starting without ambition. “It would be cool if we were back in the top 30 in the first run.”

At his World Cup debut in Val d’Isère a month ago he finished 17th with start number 69 (!). On Saturday he will start the race with exactly the same number – a good omen?