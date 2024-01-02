Decathlon-AG2R in 2024: Decathlon bike and new role for Oliver Naesen

#DecathlonAG2R #Decathlon #bike #role #Oliver #Naesen

The shirts of the French formation AG2R will be blue and white this year. This has everything to do with the arrival of the new main sponsor Decathlon, which also supplies the bicycles. Oliver Naesen is one of the riders who is working on it. He will do this a little more in the rounds in 2024 than in the classics.

That’s how it was last year

In Greg Van Avermaet’s farewell year, AG2R did little or nothing in the cobbled classics. Stan Dewulf’s 13th place in Dwars door Vlaanderen was the modest highlight.

With Dorian Godon in the Brabantse Pijl it was immediately bingo in the climbing classics. When leader Cosnefroy subsequently had to deal with germs, the French formation was sick in the same bed again.

The Grand Tours did provide goosebump moments for team boss Vincent Lavenu.

Aurélien Paret-Peintre crowed victory in the first mountain stage in the Giro. In the Tour, Felix Gall emerged as a sensation with a win in the queen stage and 8th place in the final rankings.

It earned the French formation a basket of points. Those points were and are desperately needed, because AG2R ended the cycling season in an alarming 17th place in the team rankings.

Only the top 18 over a period of 3 years (2023-2025) will retain their place in the WorldTour.

Different role for Oliver Naesen

The forced points hunt has an impact on Decathlon-AG2R’s strategy.

Because the team has a better chance of a 10th place in a grand tour than in the classics, the value of “les flandriennes” is crumbling.

“I have the feeling that the classics are less important for the team than in recent years,” Oliver Naesen said at the team presentation.

For the first time in his career, the points strategy gives Naesen a different role within the team: that of helper in the big tours.

With Felix Gall, Ben O’Connor and to a lesser extent Aurélien Paret-Peintre, the French formation houses 3 potential points guns in stage races.

The Austrian will once again focus his attention on the Tour. O’Connor and Paret-Peintre are more interested in the Giro.

By 2025 we will be looking for 1 to 2 extra riders for the Flemish classics.

Ploegbaas Vincent Lavenu

Naesen will still make an appearance in the classics, but no longer in the role of leader. Together with newcomer Dries De Bondt, he can try to achieve an unexpected result with the necessary creativity.

Stan Dewulf was normally also assigned that role, but due to an operation on his femoral artery, he seems to have to make a cross about the spring.

“It will be a transition year for the classics team. But by 2025 we will be looking for 1 to 2 extra riders for the Flemish work,” team boss Lavenu confided to us.

Cosnefroy, Godon and Lafay are the clear leaders for the climbing classics.

In the bunch sprints, newcomer Sam Bennett must ensure a lot of points. The Irishman found the new wind within Decathlon-AG2R to be the biggest argument for signing with the team. Bennett would like to thank his new employer with a stage victory in his first Tour in 4 years.

Oliver Naesen and newcomer Victor Lafay.

Does a Decathlon bicycle provide a new vibe?

From the best to the cream of the crop?

With the arrival of Decathlon as main sponsor and bicycle supplier, AG2R wants to climb back up the hierarchy of cycling teams as quickly as possible.

Decathlon provided a substantial financial injection, so that the team now runs on a budget of 26 million euros per year (3 million euros more than last year).

This makes Decathlon-AG2R one of the 5 most powerful teams in the peloton.

Decathlon also brought its racing bike brand Van Rysel to the French WorldTour team, meaning the BMC bike had to make way.

The outside world frowned at that news: winning professional races on a Decathlon bicycle?

But the riders themselves are delighted with their brand new machine. “I’m blown away by the bike. It’s a very fast bike, you don’t have to fight to get the bike going.”

Wondering whether the Decathlon bicycle can breathe new life into AG2R.

The Van Rysel bicycle comes from the Decathlon factory.

biggest loss: no AG2R rider collected more top 10 places in one-day races last year than Clément Venturini. The road cyclist/cyclocyclist placed himself in the top 10 9 times, but now opts for an adventure with competitor Arkea-Samsic.

striking: in search of a big points scorer, AG2R pulled firmly on Pavel Sivakov’s sleeve. The naturalized Frenchman received an offer that was financially more interesting than that of UAE Team Emirates. But Sivakov rejected AG2R’s offer anyway.

revelation: Pierre Gautherat was one of the first riders called to the podium at the team presentation at the end of November. The 20-year-old Frenchman already shone with ambition. With a 7th place in Le Samyn, Gautherat already proved last year that he has the talent to blast over the higgledy-piggledy cobblestones.

Newcomers Sam Bennett (Irish) Bora-Hansgrohe Dries De Bondt Alpecin-Deceuninck Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Sander De Pestel Team Flanders-Baloise Gianluca Pollefliet Lotto Dstny Development Departures Alex Baudin (Fra) ? Mickaël Cherel (Fra) stops Lawrence Naesen ? Antoine Raugel (Fra) ? Michael Schär (Zwi) quits and becomes team leader at Lidl-Trek Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Greg Van Avermaet quits Clément Venturini (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels