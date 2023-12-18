December 17 – Buitenhof – AVROTROS – BNNVARA

These are uncertain times. While the world is dealing with wars, climate change and increasing migration, social unease is growing. In the Netherlands, another party that opposes the established order always wins. We seem to be adrift and are increasingly diametrically opposed to each other. What can we do not to be paralyzed by fear? And how can we continue to seek connection in these dark days? In the last Buitenhof broadcast of this calendar year we ask for advice from a psychiatrist Dirk de Wachter and psychoanalyst Paul Verhaeghe.

Where does the social unease come from? According to psychoanalyst and psychologist Paul Verhaeghe, this is due to a system error: ‘The system error is an overpowered free market force that installs and continues to install an extreme form of inequality.’ ‘In Europe there are a number of political parties that are channeling that unease into causes that have little to do with it. For example: immigration or Europe.’ Psychiatrist Dirk de Wachter states: ‘I see that our society sometimes becomes somewhat complacent and threatens to neglect the fundamental pillars of humanity. Those pillars are healthcare, education and culture.’ According to Paul Verhaeghe, the feeling of powerlessness does not solve anything in any case: ‘It is already an effect of this type of society that we have become convinced that ‘I’ must solve that. ‘We can only tackle that in a group.’ Dirk de Wachter advocates doing ‘the small good’: ‘Invite someone at Christmas time who you know is a bit alone.’

