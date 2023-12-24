December 25, 2021: James Webb Launched, the Most Advanced Telescope Ever Sent in Space

#December #James #Webb #Launched #Advanced #Telescope #Space

Liputan6.com, Jakarta – The James Webb Telescope (JWST) is the largest and most sophisticated telescope ever sent into space to date.

Launched on December 25, 2021 from the ESA launch site in Kourou, French Guiana, using an Arianespace Ariane 5 rocket, NASA’s infrared space observatory is a major achievement in space research.

Launching from Space.comthe James Webb Telescope, which has a value of $10 billion (around Rp. 155 trillion), is conducting cosmos exploration to reveal the early history of the universe from the Big Bang to the formation of planets in our solar system.

As one of NASA’s Large Observatories, the telescope is a large space instrument comparable to the Hubble Space Telescope in exploring deep into the distant universe.

JWST took 30 days to travel nearly a million miles (about 1.5 million kilometers) to its permanent destination at Lagrange point 2, a location in space that has stable gravity. On January 24, 2022, this telescope arrived at L2, which is the second Lagrange point between the Sun and Earth.

L2 is a point in space near the Earth that is in a position opposite the sun, the orbit here allows the telescope to remain parallel to the Earth during its orbit around the sun.

This place has been a favorite location for several other space telescopes, such as the Herschel Telescope and the Planck Space Observatory.