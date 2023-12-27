December 27, 2023 – ‘s-Hertogenbosch – Break the code of cancer: the fight against the disease continues

#December #sHertogenbosch #Break #code #cancer #fight #disease #continues

‘s-Hertogenbosch (Regional): Cancer is a disease that affects us all. Whether you have been diagnosed yourself, have lost a loved one or know someone who is battling this disease, it is a topic that affects us all. It is therefore not surprising that a lot of research is being done worldwide into the causes, treatments and prevention of cancer. In this article we dive into the world of cancer research and see how we can crack the code of cancer.

An important player in the fight against cancer is the World Cancer Research Fund (WKOF). This fund finances and supports scientific research into the prevention and survival of cancer. They also provide information about how you can reduce the risk of cancer.

One of the most important aspects of cancer research is understanding the causes of the disease. Cancer occurs when cells in our body divide and grow uncontrollably. This can lead to the formation of tumors, which can then spread to other parts of the body. There are many factors that can increase the risk of developing cancer, such as smoking, unhealthy diet, exposure to harmful substances and hereditary predisposition.

By better understanding the causes of cancer, we can work on prevention in a more targeted manner. For example, it is known that smoking is a major risk factor for developing lung cancer. By informing people about the dangers of smoking and helping them quit, we can reduce the number of lung cancer cases. There are also many options in terms of nutrition and lifestyle to reduce the risk of cancer. This includes eating enough fruit and vegetables, limiting alcohol consumption and exercising regularly.

In addition to prevention, there is also a lot of research into the treatment of cancer. There are different types of treatments, such as chemotherapy, radiation and immunotherapy. By developing new, more effective treatments and improving existing therapies, we can increase the chances of survival of cancer patients. A lot of research is also being done in the field of early detection of cancer, as an early diagnosis increases the chance of successful treatment.