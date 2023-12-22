December Prizes Parade day 11: Road2Retail and be quiet! – Image and sound – .Plans

#December #Prizes #Parade #day #Road2Retail #quiet #Image #sound #.Plans

For the ninth year in a row, Tweakers is organizing the December Prizes Parade! The parade that is all about giving away beautiful tech gifts to the community. Tweakers does this every year in collaboration with a large number of partners. Are you ready for a new tech product and would you like to have a chance as a loyal community member? Then register via the poll below the article. If you are the lucky winner and would like to let us know what you think of the product, please leave your review in the Tweakers Pricewatch. Let’s all make it a great festive week!

Today you even have a chance to win two, actually three prizes, namely an Edifier S1000W speaker set made possible by Road2Retail and a nice set from Listan/be quiet! with a Dark Base 701 housing and a Straight Power 12 850W power supply.

Prize 1 – Road2Retail is giving away an Edifier S1000W speaker set today

Enjoy your favorite music wirelessly with the Edifier S1000W speaker set. Directly via WiFi with Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect. Now even in HiRes FLAC up to 24-bit/192kHz. With 120W RMS power, the music blasts through the room. Clear dome tweeters and deep bass with the aluminum woofers. Simple WiFi network installation via the Edifier Home app. Together with Apple AirPlay and Amazon Alexa speakers, you can turn it into a multi-room system. S1000W can also be combined with the Edifier MS50A and with products such as WiiM Mini/Pro/Pro Plus. S1000W also offers connection options such as Bluetooth 5.2, Stereo RCA, Aux, Optical and Coaxial.

Prize 2 – be quiet! is giving away a Dark Base 701 housing and a Straight Power 12 850W

The Dark Base 701 Black case makes no compromises on performance and is designed for easy operation with its excellent usability. Subtle ARGB lighting perfectly rounds off this high-quality housing.

The Straight Power 12 is a future-proof ATX 3.0 power supply with 80 PLUS® Platinum certification and virtually inaudible operation.

Edifier S1000W speakerset

be quiet! Dark Base 701

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth support 3 pre-installed Silent Wings 4 140mm PWM high-speed fans provide maximum performance Hi-Res AUDIO certified, supporting digital audio signals up to 24-bit/192kHz ARGB lighting with integrated ARGB controller for a stunning look Compatible with Apple Airplay 2, Amazon Alexa, TIDAL Connect and Spotify Connect Versatile motherboard tray allows an inverted layout Pure sound with advanced Titanium dome tweeters Tempered glass side window for a beautiful view 5.5-inch aluminum bass speaker for powerful bass

be quiet! Straight Power 12 850W

High-efficiency Class-D digital amplifier Virtually inaudible Silent Wings 135mm fan Electronic crossovers and dynamic control based on DSP Modular cable management for maximum convenience Multiple inputs such as Wi-Fi / Bluetooth / Optical / Coaxial / Line in Funnel-shaped fan opening on PSU housing for high airflow intake ATX 3.0 PSU with full support for PCIe 5.0 GPUs and GPUs with 6+2 pin connectors

December Prizes Parade – day 11 Edifier S1000W

December Prizes Parade – day 11: be quiet! Dark Base 701 and Straight Power 12 850W

Conditions

Your Tweakers account must be activated before December 22, 2023.

You can participate until December 23, 2023, 7:59 AM, only via the poll.

Only logged in visitors can participate.

You can participate once per today’s poll.

Participants agree to receive a maximum of one email on behalf of the partners.

Winner will be notified by email by December 30, 2023 (non-winners will not receive notification).

Tweakers is responsible for the payment of any gambling tax.

Becomes a winner at random selected. There will be no correspondence about the results.

Minors may only participate after prior permission from their parents or guardians.

Employees of Tweakers and today’s partners are excluded from participation.

Participants who do not meet the above conditions may be excluded from participation.

Complaints can be submitted via [email protected].

Prizes cannot be exchanged for money or other goods.

This article is not an editorial article, but sponsored and created thanks to Road2Retail, be quiet! and Tweakers Partners. Tweakers Partners is the department within Tweakers that is responsible for commercial collaborations, competitions and Tweakers events such as meet-ups, Developers Summit, Testfest and more. View an overview of all promotions and events here. If you would like to share your ideas with us about this form of advertising, we would love to hear from you. You can discuss this with us via [Discussie] Advertising general].