December Prizes Parade – Day 17: ACT and Patriot – Computer – .Plans

For the ninth year in a row, Tweakers is organizing the December Prizes Parade! The parade that is all about giving away beautiful tech gifts to the community. Tweakers does this every year in collaboration with a large number of partners. Are you ready for a new tech product and would you like to have a chance as a loyal community member? Then register via the poll below the article. If you are the lucky winner and would like to let us know what you think of the product, please leave your review in the Tweakers Pricewatch.

This brings the December Prizes Parade to an end for this year. We would like to thank you for your participation, registrations and responses. We hope that the winners are happy with the gifts and that the Prize Parade has made the holidays just that little bit more special. See you next year!

Today you have a chance to win two prizes, namely an ACT AC7041 USB-C dock and Patriot Memory Viper Extreme memory kit.

Prize 1 – ACT is giving away an AC7041 USB-C Multiport Dock today

Are you missing that one handy port on your laptop? The AC7041 multiport dock is a lifesaver! By connecting just one USB-C cable, this 7-in-1 docking station transforms your laptop into a full-fledged workstation. Your laptop is expanded with a 4K HDMI connection, a handy USB hub, SD and micro SD card readers, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. Additionally, you can connect your laptop’s original USB-C power adapter to the USB-C Power Delivery pass-through port. With its aluminum housing, the multiport dock is a stylish addition to your laptop.

Prize 2 – Patriot is giving away today 32GB Viper Xtreme 5 PVXR532G80C38K memory kit

This product made a remarkable impact in the technology industry, earning prestigious awards such as the FunkyKit Editor’s Choice Award, Techpowerup Editor’s Choice Award, TweakTown Editor’s Choice Award, European Hardware Awards 2023 Finalist and Overclockers.com “Approved” Top Rating. These accolades are a testament to the exceptional performance of the Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 and set a new standard for gaming and computing experiences.

Conditions

Your Tweakers account must be activated before December 30, 2023.

You can participate until December 31, 2023, 7:59 AM, only via the poll.

Only logged in visitors can participate.

You can participate once per today’s poll.

Participants agree to receive a maximum of one email on behalf of the partners.

Winner will be notified by email no later than January 5, 2024 (non-winners will not receive notification).

Tweakers is responsible for the payment of any gambling tax.

Becomes a winner at random selected. There will be no correspondence about the results.

Minors may only participate after prior permission from their parents or guardians.

Employees of Tweakers and today’s partners are excluded from participation.

Participants who do not meet the above conditions may be excluded from participation.

Complaints can be submitted via [email protected].

Prizes cannot be exchanged for money or other goods.

This article is not an editorial article, but sponsored and produced thanks to ACT, Patriot Memory and Tweakers Partners. Tweakers Partners is the department within Tweakers that is responsible for commercial collaborations, competitions and Tweakers events such as meet-ups, Developers Summit, Testfest and more. View an overview of all promotions and events here. If you would like to share your ideas with us about this form of advertising, we would love to hear from you. You can discuss this with us via [Discussie] Advertising general].