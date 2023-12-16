December Prizes Parade – day 6 TrueBase and MSI – Computer – .Plans

#December #Prizes #Parade #day #TrueBase #MSI #Computer #.Plans

For the ninth year in a row, Tweakers is organizing the December Prizes Parade! The parade that is all about giving away beautiful tech gifts to the community. Tweakers does this every year in collaboration with a large number of partners. Are you ready for a new tech product and would you like to have a chance as a loyal community member? Then register via the poll below the article. If you are the lucky winner and would like to let us know what you think of the product, please leave your review in the Tweakers Pricewatch. Let’s all make it a great festive week!

Today you even have a chance to win two prizes, namely a Synology DiskStation and an MSI GeForce video card!

Prize 1 – TrueBase is giving away a Synology DiskStation DS224+ 2-bay NAS today

NAS stands for Network Attached Storage; storage connected to the network. A NAS is basically designed for storing digital data in one central location, such as; photos, videos, music and movies. The Synology DS224+ is a powerful storage solution with countless functionalities and helps you organize your digital life. This award is made possible by Synology.

Prize 2 – MSI is giving away a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming X Trio 8G today

Gaming, streaming, creating. The GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti lets you play the latest games and apps with ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture. Experience immersive, AI-accelerated gaming with ray tracing and DLSS 3, and supercharge your creative process and productivity!

Synology DiskStation DS224+ 2-bay NAS

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming X Trio 8G

High performance 2-bay NAS, compact and versatile Boost Clock / Memory Speed: 2670 MHz / 18 Gbps – 8 GB GDDR6 Powerful Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core CPU Connectivity: DisplayPort x 3 (v1.4a), HDMI™ x 1 (supports 4K@120Hz HDR, 8K@60Hz HDR and variable refresh rate as specified in HDMI™ 2.1a) Standard with 2GB DDR4 RAM memory, expandable up to 6GB TORX Fan 5.0: fan blades connected by ring arcs and a fan shroud work together to maintain high-pressure airflow to stabilize and maintain. Protect all your data with integrated security features and central access Copper Baseplate: Heat from the GPU and memory modules is captured by a copper baseplate and then quickly transferred to Core Pipes. A private cloud for storing and sharing data Core Pipe: A section of square heat pipes makes maximum contact across the GPU and then distributes heat to the heatsink. Back up workstations, smartphones, cloud apps and more Airflow Control: Airflow Control directs air exactly where it needs to be for maximum cooling. Afterburner: Take full control with the most recognized and widely used graphics card overclocking software in the world. MSI Center: The exclusive MSI Center software allows you to monitor, customize and optimize MSI products in real time.

December Prizes Parade – day 6 Synology DS224+ 2-bay NAS

December Prices Parade – day 6 MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming

Tomorrow we will take a day’s break, but next Monday we will continue with the December Prizes Parade and we have great prizes in store for you again!

Conditions

Your Tweakers account must be activated before December 16, 2023.

You can participate until December 17, 2023, 7:59 AM, only via the poll.

Only logged in visitors can participate.

You can participate once per today’s poll.

Participants agree to receive a maximum of one email on behalf of the partners.

Winner will be notified by email by December 24, 2023 (non-winners will not receive notification).

Tweakers is responsible for the payment of any gambling tax.

Becomes a winner at random selected. There will be no correspondence about the results.

Minors may only participate after prior permission from their parents or guardians.

Employees of Tweakers and today’s partners are excluded from participation.

Participants who do not meet the above conditions may be excluded from participation.

Complaints can be submitted via [email protected].

Prizes cannot be exchanged for money or other goods.

This article is not an editorial article, but sponsored and produced thanks to TrueBase, MSI and Tweakers Partners. Tweakers Partners is the department within Tweakers that is responsible for commercial collaborations, competitions and Tweakers events such as meet-ups, Developers Summit, Testfest and more. View an overview of all promotions and events here. If you would like to share your ideas with us about this form of advertising, we would love to hear from you. You can discuss this with us via [Discussie] Advertising general].