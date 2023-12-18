December Prizes Parade – Day 7: MediaMarkt and AVM – Computer – .Plans

#December #Prizes #Parade #Day #MediaMarkt #AVM #Computer #.Plans

For the ninth year in a row, Tweakers is organizing the December Prizes Parade! The parade that is all about giving away beautiful tech gifts to the community. Tweakers does this every year in collaboration with a large number of partners. Are you ready for a new tech product and would you like to have a chance as a loyal community member? Then register via the poll below the article. If you are the lucky winner and would like to let us know what you think of the product, please leave your review in the Tweakers Pricewatch. Let’s all make it a great festive week!

Today you even have a chance to win two prizes, namely an MSI laptop, made possible by MediaMarkt and a set from AVM containing a FRITZ!Box and FRITZ!Repeater.

Prize 1 – MediaMarkt is giving away an MSI Bravo 15 C7VFK-262NL today

Unleash limitless performance with the MSI Bravo 15. The powerful AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor and GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card provide impressive speeds and smooth graphics performance. The vibrant 15.6-inch Full HD IPS screen with 144Hz refresh rate makes games look great. With 16GB RAM and a fast 512GB SSD, you’re ready for any challenge. The 4-zone RGB keyboard contributes to an immersive gaming experience in style. Complete with Windows 11 Home, the MSI Bravo offers innovation and power. Prepare for unparalleled performance, anywhere.

Prize 2 – AVM is giving away a FRITZ!Box 4060 and FRITZ!Repeater 6000 today

The FRITZ!Box 4060 is a fast tri-band Wi-Fi router with Wi-Fi 6, which ensures the highest speed in your Wi-Fi network. This FRITZ!Box is very versatile, because you can connect it to cable, DSL or fiber optic. Thanks to the integrated NAS function, the 4060 becomes your multimedia center at home. Other functions such as a telephone exchange with DECT base, integrated firewall and Smarthome control complete this FRITZ!Box.

With the FRITZ!Box and the FRITZ!Repeater 6000 you can set up a seamless mesh system throughout your home. This Repeater has three radio units that provide stable and maximum bandwidth for all connected Wi-Fi devices.

Conditions

Your Tweakers account must be activated before December 18, 2023.

You can participate until December 19, 2023, 7:59 AM, only via the poll.

Only logged in visitors can participate.

You can participate once per today’s poll.

Participants agree to receive a maximum of one email on behalf of the partners.

Winner will be notified by email by December 27, 2023 (non-winners will not receive notification).

Tweakers is responsible for the payment of any gambling tax.

Becomes a winner at random selected. There will be no correspondence about the results.

Minors may only participate after prior permission from their parents or guardians.

Employees of Tweakers and today’s partners are excluded from participation.

Participants who do not meet the above conditions may be excluded from participation.

Complaints can be submitted via [email protected].

Prizes cannot be exchanged for money or other goods.

