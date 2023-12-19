December Prizes Parade – Day 8 Kingston and AMD – Computer – .Plans

#December #Prizes #Parade #Day #Kingston #AMD #Computer #.Plans

For the ninth year in a row, Tweakers organizes the December Prizes Parade. The parade that is all about giving away beautiful tech gifts to the community. Tweakers does this every year in collaboration with a large number of partners. Are you ready for a new tech product and would you like to have a chance as a loyal community member? Then register via the poll below the article. If you are the lucky winner and would like to let us know what you think of the product, please leave your review in the Tweakers Pricewatch. Let’s all make it a great festive week.

Today you even have a chance to win two prizes, namely a Kingston SSD and an AMD GPU.

Prize 1 – Kingston is giving away a Fury Renegade 2TB SSD today

Kingston FURY™ Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD delivers advanced, high-capacity performance for gaming and hardware enthusiasts looking for extreme performance for PC builds and upgrades. Utilizing the latest generation 4×4 NVMe controller and 3D TLC NAND, Kingston FURY Renegade SSD delivers blazing fast speeds of up to 7,300/7,000 MB/s* read/write and up to 1,000,000iops* for amazing consistency and exceptional gaming -experience. From game and application load times to streaming and capturing, boost your system’s overall responsiveness.

Prize 2 – AMD is giving away a Gigabyte Radeon RX 7700 XT Gaming OC 12G today

The Gigabyte Radeon™ RX 7700 XT Gaming OC is the ideal choice for those looking for high-end 1440p performance and enough RAM for all the new games. This PCIe 4.0 video card is reasonably priced and runs quietly and coolly thanks to the Windforce cooler. In addition, the card has a bios switch for an OC or Silent mode and is powered by two PCIe 8-pin power connectors. With the latest RDNA™ 3 generation, you benefit from AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution (FSR) and AV1 encoding. In short, a powerful all-round video card for daily use, gaming and content creation.

Kingston Fury Renegade 2TB-ssd

Gigabyte Radeon RX 7700 XT Gaming OC 12G

Conditions

Your Tweakers account must be activated before December 19, 2023.

You can participate until December 20, 2023, 7:59 AM, only via the poll.

Only logged in visitors can participate.

You can participate once per today’s poll.

Participants agree to receive a maximum of one email on behalf of the partners.

Winner will be notified by email by December 27, 2023 (non-winners will not receive notification).

Tweakers is responsible for the payment of any gambling tax.

Becomes a winner at random selected. There will be no correspondence about the results.

Minors may only participate after prior permission from their parents or guardians.

Employees of Tweakers and today’s partners are excluded from participation.

Participants who do not meet the above conditions may be excluded from participation.

Complaints can be submitted via [email protected].

Prizes cannot be exchanged for money or other goods.

This article is not an editorial article, but sponsored and produced thanks to Kingston, AMD and Tweakers Partners. Tweakers Partners is the department within Tweakers that is responsible for commercial collaborations, competitions and Tweakers events such as meet-ups, Developers Summit, Testfest and more. View an overview of all promotions and events here. If you would like to share your ideas with us about this form of advertising, we would love to hear from you. You can discuss this with us via [Discussie] Advertising general].