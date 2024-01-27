DECENTRALIZED TERRITORIAL AUTHORITIES – Amendment to the law amid controversy

Yet another development in the situation of mayors and municipal or municipal councilors. For several weeks, with the appointment of the Prime Minister and members of the government, the upcoming elections including the municipal and legislative elections have kept public opinion in suspense.

On January 23, the Ministry of Decentralization and Regional Planning as well as the Ministry of the Interior published a letter proposing a bill once again modifying law 2014-020 relating to decentralized local authorities, modified and supplemented by law 2018-011 in order to be able to appoint presidents of the special delegation who are not civil servants at the municipal level. A decision widely contested by the opposition which calls it an unhealthy strategy in order to be able to appoint PDS in the pay of the regime. For MP Alain Ratsimbazafy, there is no longer any reason to appoint PDS given that the mandate of mayors and councilors has been extended by the High Constitutional Court.

The reason given by the two ministerial departments is the difficulty of finding the people indicated by law in certain municipalities. “It is proposed that the PDS is not necessarily a civil servant, but the two vice-presidents of the special delegation must be chosen from among state agents serving in the community concerned,” the letter states.

Official

On the other hand, the 2018 law, in its new article 130 paragraph 2, stipulates that “the special delegation is composed of a president and two vice-presidents appointed by an order of the ministry responsible for the Interior from among the agents of the State in service in the community concerned, not exercising the functions of primary, secondary or auxiliary public accountant. »

Which means that only state agents working on behalf of the municipality in question are eligible for positions to be filled within the special delegation. In the event of analysis and adoption of the bill by parliament, it will be possible to appoint a person from outside the community to head the special delegation. This is one of the reasons why the opposition is criticizing the bill because they have a concern about the people who will be appointed PDS. On the other hand, given the current situation of municipalities across the island, only the Urban Commune of Antananarivo is likely to have a special delegation because the law requires that the special delegation can only intervene in the event vacancy in the position of the executive of a community. Vacancy which must be noted by the territorially competent administrative court. In this case, the mayor of the capital is appointed minister responsible for decentralization and regional planning and the position is therefore vacant.

Indeed, by being able to appoint a PDS committed to its cause, the regime can further consolidate its control over the administration. This is what the opposition wants to avoid because, for some time, rumors have been circulating that the opposition will form a united front for the next elections, which could increase their chance of running for as many seats as possible in parliament and in the communities.

Ravo Andriantsalama