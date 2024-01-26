DECENTRALIZED TERRITORIAL AUTHORITIES – The HCC validates the extension of the mandate of municipal elected officials

Yesterday, the High Constitutional Court, HCC, released several decisions concerning the National Assembly and the Decentralized Territorial Communities, CTD. The Ambohidahy Court responds to the request for an opinion from Christian Ntsay, Prime Minister, on January 18 concerning the situation of mayors and municipal and communal councilors at the end of their mandate. In its judgment, the HCC authorizes the elected representatives of the municipalities, although at the end of their mandate since January 10, to continue their activities until the arrival of their successors after the elections.

Although the extension of the mandate of municipal elected officials is not provided for either by the Constitution or by the law governing the CTDs, the HCC validated the request for an opinion under the principle of continuity of public services which is a constitutional principle. On the other hand, the decision stipulates that as guarantors of the continuity of municipal public services, mayors and councilors are subject to a body of principle which is applicable to them even without a text. A body called “public service laws or Rolland’s laws.”

The concern for the vacuum which can paralyze the administration of municipalities with this end of mandate of mayors and municipal or municipal councilors leads the High Court to respond in the affirmative to Christian Ntsay’s request for an opinion.

Special delegation

However, the powers of elected officials at the end of their mandate are limited and certain attributions normally admitted to the executive of the municipalities, provided for by law 2014-020 on the CTD, such as control over the property of the municipality or even over the rights and local movable and real estate insurance, are prohibited. In this same decision, the HCC validates the formation of a special delegation for a municipality until the election of the new mayor if the latter, even at the end of his mandate, can no longer exercise his functions, the impediment of which is duly noted and after the finding of a vacancy by the territorially competent administrative court. The implementation should still be done by regulation. In view of the current situation of the municipalities, only the urban municipality of Antananarivo is without a mayor after the appointment of Naina Andriantsitohaina to the post of Minister of Decentralization and Territorial Planning. It is therefore possible that a special delegation will be set up shortly to continue community services.

However, the HCC sets the condition that the municipal elected officials, in the same way as the members of the special delegation who will present themselves in the next municipal elections, will be declared automatically resigned as soon as the official list of candidates is published by the verification body. and registration of applications. Section 309 of the 2014 Act will therefore apply to them.

Until now the date of the next municipal elections remains unknown and the extension of the mandate of mayors and municipal or municipal councilors ensures the continuity of services within the decentralized local authorities. In his request for opinion of January 18, Christian Ntsay asserts that “communal and municipal elections must be held this year.”

