Decided to prepare karka for the first time in his life: it’s been a long time since we’ve eaten one where the meat falls off the bone and melts in the mouth

“Sweet, floury baked goods are my greatest love, but you won’t live on them alone. Most representatives of the stronger sex cannot live without meat dishes, and my husband is no exception. To tell the truth, I also like to eat well-prepared meat steak, but I don’t have much practice in that matter,” Neringa, who lives in Estonia, made no secret of her acceptance of the challenge.

So, after seeing a small, barely 1.2 kg karka in the supermarket, she was tempted to buy it.

“I think it’s time to try making it yourself,” says the blogger.

Neringa looked up a few recipes online, consulted a friend and got to work.

“And what – it worked. It’s been a long time since my husband and I have eaten such karka, where the meat falls off the bone and just melts in your mouth. I am extremely happy and sharing this goodness”, says Neringa Lindman while sharing the extremely successful recipe.

Karka marinated in dark beer

Ingredients:

• 1.2 kg karka

• 0.5 l porter (or other dark beer)

• 1 onion

• 3 cloves of garlic

• 1 carrot

• celery (fresh or dried, but optional)

• Bay leaf

• chopped chili pepper

• 10 peas of black pepper

• 3 cloves

• 2 v. sh. salt

(Or other spices you like.)

For coating (glaze):

• 0.5 v. sh. honey

• 2 v. sh. soy sauce

• 1st century sh. spicy mustard

* I made slits in the washed and dried pork meat, into which I inserted the chopped garlic. After that, I poured beer, added the rest of the spices and left it to marinate overnight. When I could, I kept turning it over, because the beer didn’t cover all the wine (if you don’t mind, you can add more).

* The next day, I poured water to cover and cook on low heat for about 80 minutes, or until the meat becomes soft.

I heated the products for the spread while stirring until the honey melted. I coated the crust with the resulting glaze and baked it together with the potatoes in the oven heated to 190 degrees.

I baked for about 45 minutes. (While baking, I applied the glaze a couple more times, turning it all the time.)

* We ate with mustard and spicy pickles I made.

The meat was soft, juicy, falling off the bone. The way we like it. Only next time I’ll toast a little more at the end to crisp up the skin.