Decision for the first time in the Church: what is forbidden to do in the place of worship / Recommendations for those who attend services (DOCUMENT) – News on sources

Priest Ștefan Zară and Archdeacon Adrian-Daniel Simionescu, coordinating diocesan secretary, sent an open letter asking those in the churches of Bucharest to pay more attention to the behavior in places of worship.

Given that in the last month, social media channels have made public a lot of footage of cultural activities (concerts and celebrations, accompanied by instruments and even dances, etc.), organized inside churches, foreign to Orthodox spirituality and the specifics of the place of worship Christian, please convey to all servants within the Archdiocese of Bucharest the obligation to comply with the conditions in this address,

So:

1. We remind church ministers and believers that places of worship are sacred, liturgical spaces, incompatible with any manifestations that would overshadow or diminish this liturgical dimension (Decision of the Holy Synod no. 346 / February 16, 2018);

2. Church servants who wish to organize certain cultural activities, incompatible with the purpose of the place of worship: popular, instrumental, folk, pop, etc. songs. or popular customs, they have the duty to perform them, however, performance halls, cultural homes, schools, sports halls or other specific cultural-educational locations (Decision of the Holy Synod no. 346 / February 16, 2018);

3. We remind the servants of the Church that filming in places of worship is done only with the approval of the Diocesan Center and must be limited to those that highlight the artistic, theological or historical heritage of the place of worship (Decision of the Holy Synod no. 346 / February 16 2018);

4. The transmission of religious services on the Internet, by parishes or monasteries, should be done only with the consent of the eparchial Center and only to the extent that all liturgical and typical prescriptions are respected (Decision of the Holy Synod no. 346 / February 16, 2018). Believers who cannot get to the church can follow or listen to the daily church services on Radio Trinitas and Trinitas Television of the Romanian Patriarchate;

5. Also, in connection with the increasingly worrisome phenomenon, which is gaining momentum in places of worship, namely the excessive use of electronic devices (isocratim, tablet, phone, etc.) to keep the ison in the pew singing, we urge the clergy and parishioners from the Archdiocese of Bucharest to be more discerning and not to turn church services into shows.

The service is prayer, and church singing should convey the mood of prayer, not the excitement of a show.

Church music has the fundamental quality of contributing to the transmission of the meaning of the text.

The liturgical word is the most important, and the music secretly supports it, not through shrill sounds, added by various electronic devices, but through the naturalness and sobriety of the music.

We encourage the parishes to raise their future psalters with great care and responsibility, not just an isolated singer, who sings alone, helped by certain electronic devices.

Therefore, we urge the clerics of our Archdiocese to completely stop the use of any instrument (piano, organ, violin, guitar, flute, fiaut, drums, etc.) during the cultural activities carried out in the liturgical space, as well as electronic devices for holding the ison at church services ”, convey priest Ștefan Zara, diocesan adviser, as well as Archdeacon Adrian-Daniel Simionescu, coordinating diocesan secretary.

