decision in June on the merger, the Linate hubs and flights to the USA and Asia – Corriere.it

#decision #June #merger #Linate #hubs #flights #USA #Asia #Corriere.it

The European Commission wants to get a better look at the Ita Airways-Lufthansa operation and is taking more time, until June 6, to give the green light to the German giant’s entry into the Italian carrier. With a note, Brussels confirms the passage of the Italian-German dossier to “phase 2”, confirming the advances of the Corriere. In light of the data collected, Brussels believes that “the operation could reduce competition” on “several short and long-haul routes”, we read in the press release. The Commission now has 90 working days, until June 6, to make a final decision.

I note

The commitments (i.e. the “sacrifices”) proposed by Lufthansa on 8 January – to respond to the EU’s preliminary concerns – were deemed insufficient, both in terms of scope and effectiveness. The technicians of the European Antitrust underline that the marriage between Ita and Lufthansa “could reduce competition on the short-haul routes that connect Italy with the countries of central Europe”. On some of these routes, the note further explains, the two companies “compete head-to-head with non-stop connections with only limited competition mainly only from low-cost carriers, such as Ryanair, which in many cases operate from more remote airports”. .

Intercontinental flights

The offer on intercontinental flights also worries the EU Antitrust. Regarding long-haul routes between Italy and North America, the Commission will further evaluate whether the activities of ITA, Lufthansa and its joint venture partners United Airlines and Air Canada should be treated as those of a single entity after the merger”. The operation “could reduce competition on some long-haul routes between Italy and the United States, Canada, Japan and India, due to strong competition between ITA, Lufthansa or the German carrier’s joint venture partners with United Airlines and Air Canada — through non-stop or convenient one-stop connections and convenient airport locations —, and due to potentially limited competition from other airlines with attractive connections.”

The comment

Not only. Brussels will also examine “possible negative effects on routes on which other airlines rely on access to Ita’s domestic and short-haul network for their operations, which could affect their services to international destinations also served by Lufthansa”. Â«By opening the in-depth investigation, we want to further evaluate the transaction and ensure that the acquisition of Ita does not reduce competition in short- and long-haul traffic and that it will not lead to higher prices, less capacity or lower quality for passenger air transport services in and out of Italy”, is the comment of Margrethe Vestager, executive vice president responsible for competition policy.

The reactions

“The government continues with determination on the path undertaken, hoping that the commission decides perhaps before 6 June in order to support the development and growth of Ita Airways also in view of the summer season”, explains the Treasury in a note. “The group will continue to work closely and constructively with the Commission in this process for a rapid conclusion of the examination and for the subsequent realization of the investment”, replies a Lufthansa spokesperson. And again: «The company continues to firmly believe that the procedure will be authorized following further investigations. ITA will become a complementary and important part of the Lufthansa Group’s multi-hub system, which currently consists of four network airlines.” The Germans remain convinced about the project: “The investment in Ita will have an overall positive effect on competition in Italy and Europe”.