Decision regarding Goffert Stadium postponed, important information arrives just before debate | Nijmegen

#Decision #Goffert #Stadium #postponed #important #information #arrives #debate #Nijmegen

The decision on the sale of the Goffert Stadium has been postponed: just before the council meeting, the Nijmegen city council received a mountain of new information, which councilor Paul Eigenhuijsen had been requesting for weeks. A mistake, according to the city council.

Mitchel Suijkerbuijk 20-12-23, 18:26 Last update: 20-12-23, 19:51

Eigenhuijsen is stunned by the turn of events. ,,This is ridiculous.” The WonNijmegen.Nu councilor requested all information about agreements that the municipality made with NEC from 2020 onwards weeks ago.

Also Read:  Children are slow to speak because parents carelessly do these 3 things with their children

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

New drug should offer a solution to millions of women going through menopause | Domestic
New drug should offer a solution to millions of women going through menopause | Domestic
Posted on
Weather for 2 weeks: Heavy snow warning until the 23rd, severe cold continues, New Year’s holidays will be unseasonably warm (weather forecaster Tomoko Kubo December 21, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp
Weather for 2 weeks: Heavy snow warning until the 23rd, severe cold continues, New Year’s holidays will be unseasonably warm (weather forecaster Tomoko Kubo December 21, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp
Posted on
USA: North Korea delivered more than a thousand containers with ammunition to Russia
USA: North Korea delivered more than a thousand containers with ammunition to Russia
Posted on
EUGENIO RANIRIHARINOSY – “Playing padel is not within everyone’s reach”
EUGENIO RANIRIHARINOSY – “Playing padel is not within everyone’s reach”
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News