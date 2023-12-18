Decisive days for Romania’s entry into Schengen. What is the attack plan of the leaders from Bucharest

#Decisive #days #Romanias #entry #Schengen #attack #plan #leaders #Bucharest

In the coming days, the Romanian governors will have a complete picture on the subject of accession to Schengen, where the terms are set for a possible partial entry in 2024, but a possible promise for the full entry, also in the same year, is also expected.

Heads of the Executive, Marcel Ciolacu and Klaus Iohannis PHOTO Inquam Photos

In recent days, Romania has intensified the dialogue with the Austrian side, but also with the Bulgarian neighbors (who are linked with Romania on the Schengen file), at the level of the Ministries of the Interior, Foreign Affairs, the Chancellors of the Heads of Government, as well as at the presidential level, for to be able to make the best possible decision on the subject of free movement space.

“For this year, we hope to complete in the next two days the negotiations for the accession to the Schengen area, in the first air and naval step. Let’s prepare for next year, when I also hope to finish the negotiations for the accession to the Schengen space this time on land”, said Marcel Ciolacu, on Friday.

Political sources specified for “Adevărul” that the government side wants to clap hands with the leaders in Vienna even only on the accession side with air and naval borders, without a clear term regarding full entry, and with land borders, in 2024. According according to the calculations of the Coalition, once you enter with these borders, it’s only a matter of time until Austria will give in in the case of land borders as well, being isolated, since the Netherlands gave the green light for Bulgaria. “The Austrians will end up doing like Orban: when it’s the vote, if they still have something to comment on, they leave the room”, said sources close to the Coalition leaders, alluding to Viktor Orban’s exit from the room where the European Council was, before the vote given for the start of Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations.

Iohannis pressed for a clear timetable

Klaus Iohannis had a different interpretation of events on the subject of Schengen, after discussions with Karl Nehammer (Chancellor of Austria), Nikolai Denkov (Prime Minister of Bulgaria) and Ursula von der Leyen (President of the European Commission). “There’s still a lot to negotiate” was Klaus Iohannis’ short answer, when asked if accession could take place, even if only with air and naval borders.

Moreover, the special envoy of the state agency Agerpres in Brussels emphasized, citing political sources, the fact that the Romanian side was not too pleased with Austria’s proposal. “Romania advocates that, beyond the accession to Schengen with air borders, there should be a clear deadline, as close as possible to the year 2024, for access to the space of free movement with land borders, with a clear mechanism for the transition from access to air space to the one with terrestrial space. (…) Until now, the cited sources show, Austria has only advanced proposals regarding the air borders, and has even “regressed” in its position, refusing to discuss the accession with the land borders in the course of next year, nor the connection between the entry with the borders air and land borders,” informed Agerpres.

New signals are also expected from the Government in Sofia, if it enters this hour of accepting Schengen in stages, without a clear date for the land borders. At the beginning of the week there will be discussions between all parties involved in the Schengen issue.

With interest for January 24th

From the Opposition, i.e. PMP, but coming from the largest political family that supports Romania’s accession to Schengen, EPP, MEP Eugen Tomac claims that a decision regarding our country’s entry into Schengen could be taken on January 24, when it will be the next JAI Council. The PMP leader also appealed to President Iohannis to block some initiatives in the European Council, if our country does not receive firm promises on the subject of Schengen.