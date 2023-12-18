Decline in asylum applications continues – Austria

#Decline #asylum #applications #continues #Austria

Towards the end of the year, there was a greater decline in asylum applications in Austria compared to the previous year.

There were 2,537 asylum applications made in November, marking the lowest monthly figure this year and a decrease of about 9,400 applications compared to November 2023, according to Interior Ministry figures.

Asylum applications: decrease of 47 percent compared to the previous year

By the end of November this year, a total of 56,178 asylum applications had been recorded, a decrease of 47 percent compared to the same period last year. What is particularly striking is the high number of people who have avoided the asylum process by traveling on to other countries – by November that was around 28,700 people, more than half of all applications.

Of the applications submitted, asylum was granted in 15,215 cases by the end of November. Syrians are the largest group of refugees this year, with almost 20,000 applications.

Up to and including November 11,551 deportations

Up to and including November, Austria carried out 11,551 deportations. Of these, 6,088 departures were ordered independently, while 4,463 people were forcibly deported. A significant proportion of those deported are EU citizens. In addition, 1,867 age assessments were carried out on asylum applicants, in which, according to the Interior Ministry, 57.8 percent of those affected provided false age information and were actually of legal age.

Apprehensions in Burgenland have decreased significantly since the end of October, with only 84 people in the entire November. According to the Interior Ministry, this trend continued in December. The reasons given for the decline are strict measures at the borders with Serbia and Bulgaria, as well as with Hungary, as well as a relocation of routes towards Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia and Italy.

The Interior Ministry attributes the decline in asylum procedures in Austria compared to the European trend to consistent controls at border points and in the border area as well as the fight against human trafficking on routes abroad, supported by Austrian police forces.