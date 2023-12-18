Deco considers SIBS’ decision to require a card for online payments to be “abusive” | Banking

#Deco #considers #SIBS #decision #require #card #online #payments #abusive #Banking

Deco, an association for consumer protection, argues that SIBS’s unilateral action of forcing bank customers to hold a bank card, debit or credit, to make payments onlinefor example services, payments to the State, payments for purchases and mobile phone top-ups, telecommunications and transport, “is abusive and without legal framework”.

In a statement released this Monday, the association says it “sent [uma] letter to SIBS with your concerns”, and requested, in the same way, the intervention of the Ministry of Finance, “in order to prevent this imposition”.

The new requirement, which SIBS justified as resulting from a specific determination by the Bank of Portugal (BdP), which led to a denial by the banking supervisor, is being communicated by the banks to their customers, coming into force from January 1, 2024.

In a statement released last Friday, the entity led by Mário Centeno declared that “the requirement to hold a card to carry out service payment operations, payments to the State and cell phone top-ups in the homebanking of institutions does not result from any direct imposition by Banco de Portugal, nor from the application of European or national regulations”. It also adds that “SIBS FPS and payment service providers took the decision, which is their sole responsibility, to start requiring the possession of a card to continue carrying out these operations on the homebanking”.

At issue is Regulation (EU) 2015/751 of the European Parliament on interchange fees applicable to card-based payment operations, through which it was intended, as Deco refers, that “those payments would have limited costs, subject to the same limits as interchange fees charged to merchants, of 0.2% and 0.3% for transactions with consumer debit and credit cards, respectively”.

“Measure [da SIBS] would result in customers who choose not to have cards being unable to make payments online. Impacted customers would include those who reside abroad, but make payments in Portugal or those who have more than one account and only need cards in one of them”, highlights the association. He adds that “this topic takes on greater relevance in a context of high costs associated with holding a physical card, knowing that annual fees for bank cards average around 18.35 euros for a debit card (according to the Banco de Portugal Commission Comparator )”.

SIBS is a company providing payment services and managing the Multibanco network and is owned by a group of banks including Caixa Geral de Depósitos, Banco Comercial Português, Banco Santander Totta, Banco BPI, Novo Banco , Banco Montepio and Caixa Central de Crédito Agrícola Mútuo.