Decrease in white… prices of chicken and eggs today, Monday 1/22/2024, for consumers and the stock exchange

Today, Monday, January 22, 2024, chicken prices recorded a state of variation, as the price of a kilo of white chickens decreased by one pound on the poultry exchange, while the prices of local and Sasso chickens stabilized inside the farm and consumer market, and on the other hand, egg prices continued to remain stable in commercial stores.

Poultry prices today, Monday 1/22/2024

In the following lines, Al-Masry Al-Youm monitors today’s poultry price updates on the stock market and consumer markets.

White chicken prices today, Monday, January 22, 2024

The price of white chicken reached 69 pounds at the farm price, which is a decrease of one pound per kilo, while its price to the consumer reached 75 pounds.

Sasso chicken prices today

Today, Monday, January 22, 2024, the price of Sasso chickens reached 73 pounds at the farm, and their price to the consumer reached 80 pounds.

Local chicken prices

The price of local chicken reached 90 pounds, and its price to the consumer reached 110 pounds.

The price of eggs today, Monday 1/22/2024, in the markets

Today, Monday, the price of eggs recorded stability for the second week in a row, and in the following lines we monitor the updates for the citizen within the stock market and the consumer market:

Red egg price

The price of red eggs per carton on the poultry exchange ranged between 128 and 130 pounds, while they reached the consumer at a price of 136 pounds.

Price of white eggs

The price of white eggs per carton on the poultry exchange ranged between 128 and 129 pounds, while they reach the consumer at a price of 132 pounds.

Price of local eggs

– register Price of local eggs A carton on the poultry exchange ranges between 140 and 142 pounds, while it reaches the consumer at a price of 145 pounds.

Abdulaziz Al-Sayed, head of the poultry division, explained in special statements to Al-Masry Al-Youm that feed prices are one of the reasons for the movement in poultry prices, in addition to the supply and demand factor and its suitability to the market situation, pointing out that we import 80% of feed, which is a huge percentage, and with the global changes What happened had to be accompanied by an increase in the prices of chickens and all commodities during the past period, adding that the expectations are positive after commodity prices began to stabilize in the markets during this period.