Deductibility of church tax will be increased in 2024

From 2024, the portion that can be deducted from church contributions will increase by 200 euros. The aim is to honor and support the important role of the church in Austria.

AUSTRIA. Until now, Austrians have been able to deduct up to 400 euros from their church contribution from their taxes. The federal government wants to increase this number by 2024. In the future, it should be possible to claim contributions to churches and religious societies of up to 600 euros as a special expense.

Simply put, this means that the taxpayer will receive this amount back starting with the tax return for 2024. “Our churches have a long tradition as pillars of society. They not only contribute to cultural and spiritual enrichment, but also make a valuable contribution to social cohesion,” explains Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) the innovation.

More than 90,000 people left the church

“We recognize this important role and support the ongoing work and social contribution of the churches,” Brunner continues. But it is also about recognizing the role of taxpayers who support the churches financially. “We are thus taking an important measure to relieve believers of their contribution to the church and religious community in times of high prices and inflation, because faith can provide important support, especially in times of crisis,” adds Culture Minister Susanne Raab (ÖVP).

This change comes during a general slight decline in the number of Catholics in Austria. As recently published statistics from the Austrian dioceses show, there were 4.73 million Catholics as of December 32, 2022. In 2021 there were 4.83 million. This corresponds to a decrease of 1.96 percent. A total of 90,808 people left the Catholic Church in 2022.

