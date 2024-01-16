Deep analysis: therefore, it is a total inability to investigate a case of “rape” that happened in a metaverse

#Deep #analysis #total #inability #investigate #case #rape #happened #metaverse

2024 clearly the learning algorithms (aka artificial intelligence) will be about a discourse identifying its risks and side effects in the IT world, and presumably not only there. However, we now want to frame another, less hot, almost grassroots, but just as dangerous phenomenon from the point of view of social processes. The tip of the iceberg of this also emerged recently in the tech sector, when journalists finally hit the threshold of irritation, living with a terrible image disorder.

The avatar In recent years, most of us have heard of James Cameron’s epic (intended to be) epic, multi-billion dollar, decades-long blue evening tale, the Avatar saga may have come to mind. But if we cast our watchful eyes on the more hidden articles of recent international tech news, creepy trends unfold before our eyes.

And these put Zuckerberg’s company to death in a completely different light avatar the “use” of the term and its implications. Well, what am I arguing about here?

At the beginning of January, the case spread as negative news in our small country, and criminal proceedings are currently underway in England. A 16-year-old girl reported to the police that her avatar was a group of players raped her in one of the metaverses.

Let’s clarify the metaverzumok concept

Well, these are open-world, so-called “parallel realities” that players can enter, usually with the help of a VR headset, to create and customize their own alter egos – that is their avatar – they can have fun experiences. For example, they can participate in concerts or while away the time with mini-games, and they can buy and sell virtual goods for real money – clothes, real estate, concert tickets, virtual sports shoes or cryptocurrency.

The most well-known of these is the love child of Zuckerberg, who built the nuclear bunker and recently gave his head to cattle breeding for the sake of the world’s best beefsteaks, Meta, which is still only graphically at the level of a buggy PS2 game, but enjoys the support of countless mammoth companies, record labels and megabrands. But Decentraland, based on NFT video games, and The Sandbox are also like this.

To make an open world metaverzumnak let’s name it, even just for VR or AR (augmented reality) is not absolutely necessary, but the basic condition of all of them is to create an avatar representing the player and to ensure the possibility of direct communication between the players. Such can be a microphone conversation, chat, emojis, as well as dances, gestures and movements that can be called up from the game interface.

So the point of our article is that British police prosecuted a group of players for raping the avatar of another 16-year-old player. The report published recently by the Daily Mail reveals both the fact of the complaint and the initiation of the procedure. It is therefore clear that criminal proceedings have been initiated against someone in England, and the report was made by a 16-year-old girl. But what exactly is in the news headlines? Well, rape charges.

But who is the victim?

The girl? If I remember the basics of syntax correctly, then no, he can’t be; it’s just that his avatar. Which, according to the legal system, does not have its own rights, and who is naturally controlled by its owner in the metaverse, cannot agree with him – one of them is flesh and blood, a living person, with rights and duties. The other is a couple with a polygon displayed, brought under the roof with a simple algorithm, variable are zeros and some of them created with the help of, possibly some kind of program.

You might think that all this is obvious, but it seems that it is not, as the police have opened criminal proceedings against a flesh and blood man ellen an avatar because of her rape. But by definition:

“Sexual violence takes place when a person is forced to commit or tolerate a sexual act by force or by direct threat to life or physical integrity, or when a person’s state of being unable to defend himself or express his will is used for a sexual act.”

The devil lives in the details, and this detail in this case is the someone using a term that can only be used for persons, entities that have both rights and obligations.

There is no need to be surprised at the fact of the report in itself: we know very well that in the western part of the world, in the police archive files, separate containers are certainly dedicated to reports made against neighbors who did not provide their goldfish with toys of different colors and shapes, so obviously animal abusers and public dangerous villains to prison.

The problem is that the police took the report seriously and initiated proceedings. Now, if we treat player-created characters as legal entities in the future, that will go a long way.

Perhaps it is not an exaggeration to describe it as irresponsible at best, ad hoc dilettantismthat the police did so in the above case, what’s more, it became news, which unfortunately can easily become a precedent. And although it may seem that all this is a storm in the pot, these days are often extreme wokestep by step safe space-eket offering complete oeuvres for unverified announcements at the stroke of a pen canceller can cause serious concern in his society.

This is not the first time that a similar report has been made around Meta’s house, but an important difference compared to the current one is that the matter has not turned into a police case until now. In 2021, a beta tester complained to his superiors that his avatar had been plastered (!) on the platform – whatever that means in a world where the creators hadn’t even programmed a collision model,

while your avatar is standing next to another avatar — all you see is that some pixels are directly adjacent to some other pixels.

In 2022, the British Nina Janet Patel, who is also a very serious speaker in the metaverse business with an extremely successful startup that would build a blockchain-based education system for children, claimed that 3-4 men verbally and sexually harassed her on Meta barely 60 seconds after logging in gang-raped.

And when he wanted to leave, the owners of the male avatars shouted at him in a male voice: “don’t say you didn’t enjoy it!” Meta launched an internal investigation, but the matter did not reach the police. Now, however, in the case of the 16-year-old British girl, yes, and although we must of course await the verdict, the mere fact that the police are dealing with the case raises many far-reaching questions.

Based on this, what if in a game with no age limit, where I can communicate directly with other players’ avatars, and where everyone can role-play as they want – you can decide whether your avatar looks like you, is younger/older than you, the same or a different gender/body type.

So if in a game like this, I do that, a Fortnite-ban a player older than 18, but playing with a childish avatar, compliments, whistles or makes a sexual offer in the chat of a player younger than 14 who also looks like a child, or makes a sexual offer in the chat, for pedophilia or corruption of a minor?

Without having any idea or even caring who controls the character, a boy or a girl, a pensioner or a six-year-old. Or: if the avatar itself is considered a legal person, in this case it is not pedophilia, because both avatars are minors?

then again: how can proceedings be initiated in the British police against an avatar for violence committed by an avatar against a real person?

By using the term sexual violence as a crime against legal persons – perpetrators and victims – both the prosecution and the initiation of proceedings blur these two concepts, which are different in all aspects; avatar and player, thus making a very serious mistake.

If the players controlling the violent avatars are found guilty at the end of a precedent-setting procedure (and the fact that criminal proceedings have been initiated implies that the police do not consider this at least not to be ruled out), then in those games and virtual spaces where verbal abuse is possible (and in all which have the option of chat or verbal communication),

This would be quite alien to life, and it would kill role-playing from multiplayer worlds, which is precisely the main attraction of metaverses. Well then? Perhaps the parent will be held criminally responsible for enforcing the age classification with the child?

And what if he doesn’t do it because he can’t, doesn’t want to, doesn’t understand it, or the child just doesn’t know what he’s doing in the game, and then he’s angry, so much so that he articulates the umpteenth lost game, that he regular taunts that he was subjected to bullying or violence in the metaverse?

Will the guardianship authority be able to take the child away from this parent?

If the term sexual violence can be used correctly in the particular case above (and the police did so), then these are all legitimate questions that need to be regulated in the legal environment in the near future.

Although the above examples are only thought experiments, and thus they cannot seem very life-like, I am trying to highlight with them that it is absurd to the extreme, small a fact, such as the initiation of police proceedings in this case, may give rise to such and even more absurd questions and – unfortunately – answers.

The above is quite worrying in itself, especially if we also take into account what we see in the theater industry and in Hollywood around the world: what happened to the retroactively accused (and in many cases convicted, wiped off the map) stars who pleaded guilty for decades of speaking out, groping comments, which back then they were considered simple jerks, but now they are considered verbal violence.

The question is, what would the with CSor say a WOW choice. In the latter, being MMORPG gamemoreover, the person really plays a role, factions are formed, which you can join, you prepare for years for the decisive, big battle.

Then on ultra-hard level, PVP-I you undo years of work by real players with a well-directed, coordinated spell combo and the irrevocable destruction of your avatar. And if, in the heat of the final battle, you dare to mock or verbally abuse your opponent online, you can wait to see when the police come knocking on your door accusing you of verbal or physical violence?

All this is of course a simplification; far be it from me to draw rock-solid conclusions without knowing the details of the judgment and the case. Especially to tell the truth. It is also important to underline that in an RPG you are playing a role, while in a metaverse you are basically playing yourself.

The argument breaks down immediately

After all, the consciously designed rules of the game do not oblige anyone to create a representative avatar that matches their gender identity, physique, temperament, or even their age, since one of the keys to the success of these platforms is precisely that you can escape from reality and present yourself as something other than what you really are. obsession. This is swampy, uncharted ground where it is very difficult to draw boundaries.

That is why the above, as yet unknown, judge’s decision seems drastic and thus worth mentioning. Regardless of whether, given the details of the case, what the players did with the avatar of the 16-year-old girl, and thus – after the transfer that cannot be ignored (!) – with the player sitting in front of the machine can be morally defended. However, this question does not belong to the police, even if a civilized player could be expected to show some restraint and empathy, even in the digital space.

In any case, the trend is horrifying, as is the fact that it appeared as negative news around the world that the police initiated proceedings for sexual rape committed in a game. That is why we consider it important that, instead of sensationalizing the news, we look a little deeper into the consequences of the precedent in the event of a conviction. Finally

So: the basic condition of violence is that something is done to the victim against his/her will – that is, he/she is prevented from leaving the situation freely.

Well, the common basic feature of computer games, programs, and so on: metaverses is that they run on a device that can be turned off at any time with the press of a button, and although this does not necessarily save our avatar if the machine takes over, its creator, the human yes, and after de-energizing the machine from the devil, you can go to the kitchen unscathed to drink a nice soothing tea.

There is no question that the digital experience suffered in youth can cause serious, even life-long trauma bullying or a toxic gaming community, of: this is the property of all popular games and please: there is the switch off button! If you have kids, either raise them to know where the line is and when the game/metaverse does more harm than good, or if it doesn’t work, don’t let them in front of the machine.

Of course, this is far from easy. However, the responsibility of the parent is undeniable: it is enough to think about the level of addiction that could have developed in the 16-year-old girl who voluntarily lived through virtual gang violence, who filed a complaint with the police because he suffered psychological trauma in a computer game that he started and did not turn off.

A bullying, the assumption of physical and verbal or sexual violence between avatars is completely absurd; at most, it can exist in the rules of the game world, the consequence of which may be that the avatar is excluded from the game by a police avatar or taken to the virtual prison, but in no way that the handcuffs snap on the hand of its controller.

One who claims that a raped in the metaverse, blurs the concepts, since he was not raped in reality, but his avatar in virtual reality, with which – let’s face it – we have seen more digital things than in a GTA. If the rapist is convicted,

But we may not be far from that either. If a guilty verdict is reached in the case of the rape of a 16-year-old British girl, it could open just these doors in an increasingly crazy world. Where an internal investigation is launched against the player whose avatar letapizza the other without their consent. Where you can file a report because my avatar she was raped. And: where the police are initiates criminal proceedings concerning the issue.

