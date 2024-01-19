deep red day for the market, bitcoin drops below $41,000

#deep #red #day #market #bitcoin #drops

Today is a deep red day for the crypto market. Out of the top 50 largest cryptocurrencies, there is only one that shows green numbers. Bitcoin (BTC) is also having a hard time. The coin is down as much as 4.4% today and is trading below $41 thousand. That is a level the token has not been at since early December.

A look at the crypto market

Bitcoin shows deep red numbers today. The coin has fallen by more than 4% and is currently selling for €37,700 on the Dutch crypto exchange Bitvavo. On the Dubai-based exchange Bybit powered by SATOS, this brings the price to $40,900. Currently, the price seems to be correcting somewhat, after reaching a low of $40,650 around 9 am last night.

The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined has fallen by 3.3% to $1.69 trillion. This means that $56 billion has evaporated. The 24-hour trading volume actually increased to $100.5 billion. With a market capitalization of $799.4 billion, bitcoin comprises 47.2% of the market.

The fastest climber, called litecoin

There is only one cryptocurrency that is currently showing green numbers. That’s litecoin (LTC), which is up 1.7% in the past 24 hours. Of this, 0.5% comes from the past hour. Nevertheless, at $70, Litecoin is still 8% in the red since seven days ago.

The reason Litecoin is in the green amid a red market may be its rivalry with Bitcoin. The crypto is based on the bitcoin blockchain, but with significant adjustments to make it more economical and faster. With rival bitcoin in decline, Litecoin gives investors extra confidence. This can be seen in the price.

The hardest fallers, including internet computers

The three fastest decliners from the top 50 over the past 24 hours are:

For ICP and NEAR, the declines are the continuation of a bad week. The two tokens are down 15.4% and 20.5% respectively over the past seven days.

Today’s most important crypto news

The most important article that appeared today on Crypto Insiders concerns the postponement of an Ethereum (ETH) ETF. After the success with the bitcoin spot ETF, it is now the turn of various ethereum stock exchange funds. Unfortunately, the US watchdog responsible for approval has postponed a decision on the matter.

