Deer vs Naranjeros LIVE. Game 3

Game Deer of Mazatlán – Naranjeros de Hermosillo Live Online. Schedule, results and minute by minute of today’s baseball game in the 2024 Mexican Pacific League Final, from Teodoro Mariscal Stadium in Mazatlán.

Venados vs Naranjeros Schedule – LMP 2024 Final

  • When do they play? Tuesday January 23, 2024
  • At what time is it? 9:00 p.m., Mexico City time

Live Baseball Game: where to watch Venados – Naranjeros today

  • Canal: SKY Sports
  • Live on the Internet: SKY Go and with us live on MARCA MX.

It is Tuesday January 23the Mexican Pacific League will live game number three of the Serie Final in between Naranjeros de Hermosillo and Venados de Mazatlán, where to look for a Championcorresponding to the 2023-2024 season. Now the scenario will be different and although a ninth is closer to the goal, anything can happen on the Sinaloan diamond.

The Final Series between Venados and Naranjeros

Los Mazatlán deer will receive in the Teodoro Mariscal Stadium to the Orange trees of Hermosillo in what will be a new episode in this epic story with the advantage of 2 games to 0 for the Sonorans.

It is worth remembering that, in the Semifinalslos sinaloenses they realized the Culiacán tomato trees by 4 games to 1; while those of the orange they dispatched the Mexicali Eagles after blanking them 4-0. It is worth noting that this instance is also a win-win situation. 4 of 7 possible matches.

LMP Semifinals

Tomato trees vs Deer

  • Tomateros 0-3 Deer / Thursday, January 11 – Game 1
  • Tomato trees 3-5 Deer / Friday, January 12 – Game 2
  • Deer 4-3 Tomato trees / Sunday, January 14 – Game 3
  • Deer 1-6 Tomato Plants / Monday, January 15 – Game 4
  • Venados 4-0 Tomateros / Tuesday, January 16 – Game 5
Also Read:  All games from January 6, 2024 in the live ticker

Águilas vs Naranjeros

  • Águilas 3-4 Naranjeros / Thursday January 11 – Game 1
  • Águilas 1-3 Naranjeros / Friday January 12 – Game 2
  • Naranjeros 5-3 Águilas / Sunday, January 14 – Game 3
  • Naranjeros 7-0 Águilas / Monday, January 15 – Game 4

Schedule of the 2024 Final Series between Venados and Naranjeros

  • Deer 2-8 Naranjeros – Game 1 / Saturday January 20
  • Venados 0-1 Naranjeros – Game 1 / Sunday, January 21
  • Orange Trees in Venados – Game 3 / Tuesday, January 23 / 9:00 p.m.
  • Orange Trees in Venados – Game 4 / Wednesday, January 24 / 9:00 p.m.
  • Orange Trees in Venados – Game 5 / Thursday, January 25*
  • Deer in Naranjeros – Game 6 / Saturday January 27*
  • Deer in Naranjeros – Game 7 / Sunday, January 28*

* If required

