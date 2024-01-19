Defense experts – about the skillful ambush of the Ukrainians, Western support and the stability of the Russian regime

#Defense #experts #skillful #ambush #Ukrainians #Western #support #stability #Russian #regime

G. Ažubalis and the head of the Eastern European Studies Center Linas Kojala visited 15min in the studio, where he explained in detail the situation on the battlefield, the international situation and the likely scenarios.

– Where are the most intense and important battles taking place at the moment?

G. Ažubalis: The main clashes are on the line of Kupjansk, Svatovė, Kremina, Bachmut, Avdijivka. The Russians are trying to attack, while the Ukrainians are successfully defending.

Map of Ukraine in January 2024

The settlement of Krynkai remains important, where the Ukrainians hold a small bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper, and the Russians are trying to knock the Ukrainian forces out of their positions.

All in all, the frontline is pretty stable. The Ukrainians defend successfully and maintain the entire front line. Only in certain hotter parts of it do tactical shifts take place.

– Media reports from the vicinity of Kupjansk show that the Ukrainians are strengthening defense lines and fortifications there. What does this indicate about the plans of the Ukrainians?

G. Ažubalis: This year is the year of strategic defense, the main task is to maintain the defense lines. The pressure created by the symbolic superiority of the Russians appeared.

Soldiers cannot carry out a counterattack if they do not have significant reserves.

