Défi chooses Bernard Clerfayt to lead its Brussels list in the regional elections in June

At the federal level, we already know that François De Smet will draw the list, ahead of Sophie Rohonyi and the now retired judge Michel Claise.

Unlike the MR or the PS, Défi carries out an election to choose its heads of list. An electoral committee chaired by Didier Gosuin submits a candidate chosen after hearings and internal debates to the 350 members (in theory) of the electoral commission. This candidate – X or X1 in this case – must then gather 60% of the votes of the members of the electoral commission. If the candidate does not reach the required score, the election committee resubmits a candidate. It may be the same or a different person.

For the record, Bernard Clerfayt had belatedly declared himself a candidate for the head of the Défi list for the regional elections in June. “I want to be head of the Défi list in the regional elections because I think I have a record as Défi minister to defend and a whole team behind me, deputies who wish to bring the Défi project to the region. And I will certainly also present myself as head of the list in Schaerbeek,” he declared on BX1 last November.

He will finally have pulled the rug out from under candidate Maingain. This internal election will nevertheless leave no trace, the two candidates agreed, well before this evening, to support each other during the campaign, whatever the outcome of this evening’s vote.

