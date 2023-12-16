Delicious Tao Lai｜Three siblings at Sammy Restaurant in Sai Ying Pun share their father’s hard work (with a video)

#Delicious #Tao #LaiThree #siblings #Sammy #Restaurant #Sai #Ying #Pun #share #fathers #hard #work #video

Delicious Tao Lai｜Three siblings share their father’s hard work at Sam Mei Restaurant in Sai Ying Pun

On Queen’s Road West, where cars used to be busy, there was always a glowing “cow” waiting for the neighbors in Sai Ying Pun to go home. This long-legged Angus beef, the only one in Hong Kong, is not only the signature of the long-established steakhouse Sammy Restaurant, but also represents the perseverance of the founder, Mr. Yip Lian. And with the sign down, has Sammy Restaurant changed? On this day, I listened to the elder sister Iry’s story about Sammy, and how the three siblings upheld their father’s spirit to run Sammy.

Inheriting the father’s spirit

At three o’clock in the afternoon, I opened the door of Senmei: dim lights, red chair covers and plaid tablecloths, it was like going back in time. “My father is very serious about food, so we always separate the steakhouse and soy sauce Western food. The dishes served on both sides can’t be confused.” Iry even said with a smile that there were more than ten customers who wanted to order at the steakhouse. The soy sauce Western food dish was rejected by my father and he left. She asked her father at that time if he was not afraid of offending others? My father smiled and said that people who want to eat the food at Sammy Restaurant will come back no matter what, and will understand why he does this. “Dad thinks that in addition to the quality of the food, the entire dining experience is very important. In a steakhouse, there should be a sense of ritual of a steakhouse.”

Treat guests with sincerity

In addition to having a sense of ritual in Western food, Iry also said that his father often talks about whether he has enough food or not. “Because he lived in an era when there was no food, so the portions of our food were quite generous.” In addition, during the colonial era in Hong Kong, there were few Western restaurants and many foreigners. Mr. Yip Lian would adjust the taste according to the customers of different nationalities. . “It’s like the orange wine class. My father taught me that American customers like sweetness, so they would add extra balls of ice cream for them, but French customers like the taste of wine, so just put it on the original plate.” At that time, a French consul thought Mr. Ye Lian was invited to work in France, but he declined.

Combining the best of East and West

“Dad worked in different hotels before. After he learned some skills from others, he would think of ways to improve them.” Iry loves to eat his father’s original “Senmi Sauce” the most: “Because Western food does not have the concept of frying pans, Therefore, if the heat is not strong enough, the sauce will not be fragrant, so my father will first fry the bacon and onions, then add black peppercorns. Finally, add celery, mushrooms and butter to cook.” Because the taste was very popular with the general public, Sammy Restaurant at that time It also pioneered attendance service, and many dignitaries loved to patronize it. Even Mrs. Thatcher was once a guest. “At that time, Mrs. Thatcher was visiting Hong Kong, and some members of Congress invited her to treat us. My father prepared a rack of lamb. After eating it, she commented on how delicious it was.” Iry revealed that his father used Hong Kong-style marinating methods to prepare the lamb. The meat is fragrant but not sour.

Human touch becomes motivation

Faced with challenges over the years, Iry admits that she has never thought of quitting. She is only satisfied when she sees her customers eating happily. In addition, her father is still working in his 90s, which makes her even more motivated. It is a pity that Mr. Ye Lian passed away due to the epidemic last year. “After my father passed away, I felt that something was missing, so I thought about not doing it a few months ago. But a customer told me that his children are big Well, I realized that he was still a child when he came to Senmei.” This neighborhood friendship that grew up together also became Iry’s motivation. Now I have to uphold my father’s hard work even more.”

Sammy Restaurant

The original article was published on AM730