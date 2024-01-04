Dell introduces XPS 13, 14 and 16 laptops with Intel Core Ultra CPUs – Computer – News

#Dell #introduces #XPS #laptops #Intel #Core #Ultra #CPUs #Computer #News

Dell has announced the new batch of XPS laptops: the XPS 13, 14, and 16. All three have a 120Hz screen and come with Intel Core Ultra processors. The last two can optionally be expanded with an Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU.

The 13.4″-9340 model has a maximum OLED screen with 2880×1800 pixels and an Intel Core Ultra 7 165H processor. This model is also the only one that supports Wi-Fi 7, although this standard is not yet supported by Windows. According to a press video from Dell, the Wi-Fi 7 functionality should be available in the 24H1 update, which will reportedly be released in April. Furthermore, a maximum of a 2TB SSD can currently be installed, but Dell has announced that it will be available at a later date. support for 4TB SSDs is currently being added.

Dell is also launching its first 14-inch XPS laptop, the 9440. There is also up to 64GB of RAM and you can choose a maximum of 4TB SSD.

The XPS 16 9640 replaces both the 15″ and 17″ models and contains at most an Intel Core Ultra 7 185H CPU and a screen with a resolution of 3840×2400 pixels. Consumers can have a maximum of a GeForce RTX 4070 installed in the laptop.

All three laptops do not have a visible touchpad, but instead there is a haptic, borderless touchpad. All three also contain a Copilot test. Microsoft announced on Thursday morning that this will from now on be present on the keyboards of many Windows 11 laptops.

The 2022 XPS 13 Plus model, with a touch bar instead of physical function keys, will not return, but users can choose to add this bar to the new models, The Verge claims. Finally, the webcam has been upgraded compared to previous models. It can now broadcast in 1080p, instead of 720p. The XPS 13, 14 and 16 have a starting price of $1300, $1700 and $1900 respectively. European prices are not yet known, nor is a release date.

XPS 13

XPS 14

XPS 16

Dimensions and weight

295,3x199x15,3mm, 1,19kg

295,3x199x14,8mm, 1,17kg (oled)

320x216x18mm, 1,68kg

320x216x18mm, 1,74kg (oled)

358,1x240x18,7mm, 2,13kg

358,1x240x18,7mm, 2,20kg (oled)

Processoropties

Intel Core Ultra 5 125H

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

Intel Core Ultra 7 165H

Intel Core Ultra 5 125H

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

Intel Core Ultra 7 165H

Intel Core Ultra 5 155H

Intel Core Ultra 7 165H

Intel Core Ultra 7 185H

Gpu

Intel Arc-igpu

Intel Arc-igpu

Max. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050

Intel Arc-igpu

Max. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

Random access memory

Max. 64GB LDDR5x-7467

Max. 64GB LDDR5x-7467 met RTX 4050

Max. 64GB LDDR5x-6400 met Arc

Max. 64GB LDDR5x-7467 met RTX 4070

Max. 64GB LDDR5x-6400 met Arc, RTX 4050 of 4060

Bulletin

Tot 2TB PCIe 4-ssd (later max. 4TB)

Tot 4TB PCIe 4-ssd

Tot 4TB PCIe 4-ssd

Display

13,4″, 1920×1200 pixels, 120Hz, 500cd/m²

13,4″, 2560×1600 pixels, touchscreen, 120Hz, 500cd/m²

13,4″, 2880×1800 pixels, oled, touchscreen, 60Hz, 400cd/m²

14,5″, 1920×1200 pixels, 120Hz, 500cd/m²

14,5″, 3200×2000 pixels, oled, touchscreen, 120Hz, 400cd/m²

16,3″, 1920×1200 pixels, 120Hz, 500cd/m²

16,3″, 3840×2400 pixels, oled, touchscreen, 120Hz, 400cd/m²

Connections

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.4

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.4

Accu

55Wh 69,5Wh 99,5Wh

Price

From $1300 From $1700 From $1900