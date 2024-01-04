Dell: Microsoft to release Windows 11 version 24H1 in April – Computer – News

#Dell #Microsoft #release #Windows #version #24H1 #April #Computer #News

Microsoft will release Windows 11 version 24H1 in April 2024, according to a promotional video from Dell. According to the manufacturer, OEMs will start supplying PCs with the relevant version of Windows installed as standard in August this year.

Bron: Dell

Dell says this with the announcement of several XPS 13, 14 and 16 laptops that support Wi-Fi 7. On the other hand, Windows 11 version 24H1 is required for that WiFi standard, which, according to the manufacturer, will be possible from April this year. For the time being, Microsoft itself has not announced a release date for the next major version of Windows 11.

So far, Microsoft has only released three major Windows 11 H2 updates, all in the fall of the relevant year. There was speculation that the company would release the unannounced Windows 12 in the summer of 2024. Furthermore, several new AI functionalities are expected for Windows 11, which will also reportedly be released later this year.

Also Read:  History Today: Giovanni Cassini Discovers Saturn's Moon Rhea

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

IMAGE: Bells, fire and a human chain. A memorial procession honored the victims of the shooting at the Faculty of Philosophy
IMAGE: Bells, fire and a human chain. A memorial procession honored the victims of the shooting at the Faculty of Philosophy
Posted on
Index – Abroad – An extraordinary meeting was called by the head of NATO due to the events in Ukraine
Index – Abroad – An extraordinary meeting was called by the head of NATO due to the events in Ukraine
Posted on
“The end of zero VAT will put pressure on family budgets”, says APED
“The end of zero VAT will put pressure on family budgets”, says APED
Posted on
Warned via WhatsApp about a call from 06-41216011? This is a fake message – Radar
Warned via WhatsApp about a call from 06-41216011? This is a fake message – Radar
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News