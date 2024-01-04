Dell: Microsoft to release Windows 11 version 24H1 in April – Computer – News

#Dell #Microsoft #release #Windows #version #24H1 #April #Computer #News

Microsoft will release Windows 11 version 24H1 in April 2024, according to a promotional video from Dell. According to the manufacturer, OEMs will start supplying PCs with the relevant version of Windows installed as standard in August this year.

Bron: Dell

Dell says this with the announcement of several XPS 13, 14 and 16 laptops that support Wi-Fi 7. On the other hand, Windows 11 version 24H1 is required for that WiFi standard, which, according to the manufacturer, will be possible from April this year. For the time being, Microsoft itself has not announced a release date for the next major version of Windows 11.

So far, Microsoft has only released three major Windows 11 H2 updates, all in the fall of the relevant year. There was speculation that the company would release the unannounced Windows 12 in the summer of 2024. Furthermore, several new AI functionalities are expected for Windows 11, which will also reportedly be released later this year.