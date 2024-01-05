Dell pampers your eyes with a 40-inch, 5K curved monitor – PCW

#Dell #pampers #eyes #40inch #curved #monitor #PCW

In addition, we don’t have to guess about its appearance and pricing.

With the approach of CES 2024, manufacturers have already pulled the covers off many impressive monitors. Based on the trends, it seems that OLED constructions will continue to be the center of attention, as Asus, LG, and recently even Samsung have flashed their OLED panels with impressive specifications. And now here is Dell, who are trying to stand out from the crowd with something completely different.

Adding color to their Dell UltraSharp product line, they have now launched their first 40-inch curved 5K monitor, which will be one of the most comfortable displays for our eyes.

In order to reduce eye fatigue, they did three things: they increased the image refresh to 120 Hz for a smoother display, they installed an ambient light sensor to automatically adjust the brightness and color temperature, and they took their previous ComfortView Plus technology to the next level with the help of an advanced LED backlight. reducing exposure to blue light.

And while it would be easy to believe that all of this was at the expense of performance, there is absolutely no such thing. The display has a 99% DCI-P3/Display-P3 color gamut, VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification and a contrast ratio of 2000:1, all in addition to the dazzling 5120×2160 resolution.

We have no reason to complain about the ports either: one Thunderbolt 4, one Ethernet, two USB-C, four USB-A, one HDMI 2.1, and one DisplayPort 1.4 have been placed on the panel, which will be enough for basically everything.

The 40-inch UltraSharp display will also be available in a smaller, 34-inch version, which, except for its 2560×1440 resolution, essentially has all the functions and connections of the big brother.

What’s more, we don’t have to speculate about pricing and appearance. Of course, as you might have guessed, such serious constructions have very expensive prices: the 40-inch version will cost $2,400 (approx. HUF 830,000 without tax), and the 34-inch version will cost $1,020 (approx. HUF 352,000 without tax). on the shelves of stores in the United States on February 27, so it will be worth preparing for slightly higher prices at home.