Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub U3425WE Display Debuts with Thunderbolt 4 Connectivity and a 120Hz Panel

#Dell #UltraSharp #Curved #Thunderbolt #Hub #U3425WE #Display #Debuts #Thunderbolt #Connectivity #120Hz #Panel

Additionally, the U3425WE combines a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels (WQHD) with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, compared to 60 Hz for previous models. Additionally, Dell’s decision to include an IPS Black panel allows the monitor to achieve a 2,000:1 contrast ratio with 100% sRGB, 100% Rec color space coverage. 709 and 98% Display P3/DCI-P3. Dell also specifies that the U3425WE display has the following ports:

Additionally, the U3425WE supports swivel, tilt, and height adjustments (150mm) via its built-in stand, as well as Auto KVM and Network KVM functionality with two devices connected at once. The U3425WE will be available worldwide starting February 27. For now, Dell has only confirmed Canadian and US pricing, set at $1,019.99 and $1,399.99 Canadian dollars respectively. Unfortunately, prices for other regions remain unknown at this time.