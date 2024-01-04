Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub U3425WE Display Debuts with Thunderbolt 4 Connectivity and a 120Hz Panel

#Dell #UltraSharp #Curved #Thunderbolt #Hub #U3425WE #Display #Debuts #Thunderbolt #Connectivity #120Hz #Panel

Additionally, the U3425WE combines a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels (WQHD) with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, compared to 60 Hz for previous models. Additionally, Dell’s decision to include an IPS Black panel allows the monitor to achieve a 2,000:1 contrast ratio with 100% sRGB, 100% Rec color space coverage. 709 and 98% Display P3/DCI-P3. Dell also specifies that the U3425WE display has the following ports:

Additionally, the U3425WE supports swivel, tilt, and height adjustments (150mm) via its built-in stand, as well as Auto KVM and Network KVM functionality with two devices connected at once. The U3425WE will be available worldwide starting February 27. For now, Dell has only confirmed Canadian and US pricing, set at $1,019.99 and $1,399.99 Canadian dollars respectively. Unfortunately, prices for other regions remain unknown at this time.

Also Read:  The largest gaming trade fair in the world is finally dead

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Price reduction in January 2024, check the price and specifications of the latest Xiaomi Redmi 12 cellphone
Price reduction in January 2024, check the price and specifications of the latest Xiaomi Redmi 12 cellphone
Posted on
Arjen Lubach revives parody of Dido hit after DJs score again with song | Show
Arjen Lubach revives parody of Dido hit after DJs score again with song | Show
Posted on
Spectacle! Girona slaughtered Atlético (Madrid) in a goal fiesta VIDEO
Spectacle! Girona slaughtered Atlético (Madrid) in a goal fiesta VIDEO
Posted on
MPOX virus is spreading rapidly
MPOX virus is spreading rapidly
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News