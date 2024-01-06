Dell XPS laptops come with incredible innovations and artificial intelligence – SMARTmania.cz

#Dell #XPS #laptops #incredible #innovations #artificial #intelligence #SMARTmania.cz

The new generation of Dell XPS computers received an improved appearance and many other novelties

generation of processors from Intel brings native support for artificial intelligence

There is a dedicated button on the keyboard to open the Copilot function

The international consumer electronics fair CES starts next week in Las Vegas, but some companies have decided to draw attention to themselves a little ahead of time. Among them is Dell, which did not wait for the official opening of the fair and launched a new generation of its popular XPS computers. We saw three new models, all of which have a common denominator – new processors from Intel and an emphasis on artificial intelligence.

Dell XPS: three sizes and artificial intelligence

The new generation of laptops has received an improved design, which we first saw with last year’s XPS 13 Plus model. This year, we didn’t see any “plus”, Dell instead introduced the XPS 13, XPS 15 and XPS 16 computers with 13, 14.5 and 16.3″ screens.

The whole trio shares an elegant body made of aluminum, thin frames around the displays, capacitive function keys, a haptic touchpad and also a brand new keyboard with larger buttons. The big news is the dedicated key for opening the Copilot function, which replaces the key for opening the context menu. But its icon is still present, so we expect the original function to still be available via the function key.

The new generation of Dell XPS computers are powered by the recently introduced Intel Core Ultra processors (14th generation) containing a dedicated neural unit designed for AI calculations – this will find use not only in selected functions of the operating system (for example, when blurring the background in video calls), but also in graphics applications, for example in Adobe Lightroom.

Integrated or dedicated graphics and heaps of memory

The new Dell XPS notebooks will be offered in a plethora of configurations. In addition to the processor, the user will also be able to choose a graphics card (Intel Arc or Nvidia GeForce RTX4050/4070), memory capacity (up to 64 GB), storage size (up to 4 TB), even display resolution. The Dell XPS 13 and 14 can have up to 3K screens with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, while the Dell XPS 16 can get a 4K screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The port equipment is also richer. Although the smallest Dell XPS 13 only has two USB-C ports, its two larger siblings are significantly better – they have three USB-C ports (Thunderbolt 4), a headphone port and a microSD card slot. Dell also bundles adapters from USB-C to USB-A and HDMI with these computers.

Prices and availability

Dell has not yet revealed when exactly it will start selling its new laptops. The starting amounts for basic configurations are as follows:

Dell XPS 13 will start at 1,299 dollars in the US (about 35,100 crowns with VAT)

Dell XPS 15 will cost at least 1,699 dollars (about 46,000 crowns with VAT)

Dell XPS will start at 1,899 dollars (about 51,400 crowns with VAT)

Author of the article

Jakub Karásek

A fan of mobile technology, convertibles and wireless charging, a fan of hard music and a lover of fast driving in go-karts, bikes and skis. Opponent of FUP, slow internet and overgrown smartphones.