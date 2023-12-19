Dem. Agriculture Minister Adema: ‘Strong measures are needed, otherwise a water crisis threatens’

#Dem #Agriculture #Minister #Adema #Strong #measures #needed #water #crisis #threatens

Outgoing Agriculture Minister Piet Adema (CU) fears the harmful consequences of our water quality. Currently, sixty percent is contaminated with nitrates from, for example, fertilization. “It does have the potential to become a major problem,” he says in Sven op 1 on NPO Radio 1.

Adema recently presented a map showing plots where the water quality is so contaminated by nitrates and other substances found in manure. This also includes areas where this should be reduced. That reminds me of a stitching map, but according to Adema that is different.

“With the nitrogen cards, if you were in an area where nitrogen emissions actually had to be reduced to zero, then you knew that there was no right to exist. This is about the derogation. In the Netherlands, we have been allowed to spread more manure than European standards for years to come. That is now being phased out and it is being phased out more quickly in areas that are nutrient contaminated.” Everyone will soon have to comply with the same rules agreed with the European Commission to ensure that water quality improves drastically.

2027 als deadline

“It just shows that we really have to work on improving water quality,” says the outgoing agriculture minister. By 2027, water quality must have improved in accordance with the agreed guidelines. Or at least steps must be taken to implement the measures to ensure that quality is in order. “There really is a challenge.”

The Netherlands is currently working on the seventh action plan to combat and contain water pollution. “That does indicate that this has not yet been sufficiently successful.”

Farmers must take control themselves

According to him, major measures will have to be taken to avert a water crisis. Adema sees opportunities for farmers, he says. “What we need to do is for farmers to work together in their own area to improve water quality.”

If quality does not improve, potentially millions of fines are looming from Brussels, but that should not be the driving force according to Adema. “I talk to a lot of farmers. And all farmers want to work on the quality of the water to ensure that the water quality really improves. They want to take strong measures about this. I also really want those farmers to take control of this themselves, so that they can do it themselves and not through generic measures,” he says. “But it will take a lot of effort to ensure that we have taken the right measures by 2027.”

By: Matthijs Meulblok