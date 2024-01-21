DEM Party candidates have been announced in 14 districts

#DEM #Party #candidates #announced #districts

WALL – The canceled referendum of the People’s Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) in Diyarbakır was held again today.

As a result of the voting, the candidates of 14 districts have been determined, while the counting of votes for the Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality candidacy continues.

According to the news of Mezopotamya Agency, the co-chairman candidates who received the most votes in the second round of primary elections are as follows:

-Yenişehir: Safiye Akdağ – Mehmet Ergün

– Bismil: Mizgin Ekinci – Güven Tanrıkulu

– Sur: Fatma Önkol – Adnan Örhan

-Ergani: Şiyar Güldiken – Birsen Azak Bayar

– Silvan: Kadri Esen – Sevim Biçici

-Hani: Hamdullah Demir – Vesile Narin

Hazro: We Wrote Hasibe – Erhan Güven

-Kocaköy: Mehmet Şık – Evin Ay

-Handle: Fatma Ay – Murat İpek

– Lice: Dilek Diyar Özer – Fırat Demir

-Egil: Bahar Karakaş Uluğ – Zülküf Polat

-Çınar: Semra Akyüz – Mehmet Ulus

-Bondings: Leyla Ayaz – Siraç Çelik

– Kayapınar: Berivan Gülşen Sincar – Cengiz Dündar

In Dicle, candidates will be determined by “public tendency”.

The final results will be announced to the public by DEM Party officials after the objections are evaluated. (NEWS CENTER)