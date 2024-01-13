DEM Party will determine its candidates in Hakkari in the second round

#DEM #Party #determine #candidates #Hakkari

Architect Kaya

HAKKARI – The primary election held by the People’s Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) to determine Hakkari Municipality Co-Mayor candidates in the 31 March local elections has concluded.

Nurettin Korkmaz, Şaban Alkan, Lokman Özdemir, Mehmet Sıddık Nakit, Şükrü Çallı, Hatice Ücar, Viyan Tekçe and Sinem Seven competed in the primary election held at Sefa Wedding Hall in the early hours of the morning.

While 786 delegates voted for male candidates, 727 delegates voted for female candidates.

When no candidate received more than 50 percent plus 1 of the valid votes cast, the primary election went to the second round.

Şükrü Çallı, one of the male co-chair candidates, received votes from 272 delegates, while Mehmet Sıddık Nakit received 240 votes. Among the female candidates, Viyan Tekçe received the votes of 315 delegates, while Sinem Seven received 248 votes.

According to these results, a second round of voting will be held to determine the DEM Party’s Hakkari candidates.

Making a brief statement about the voting results, DEM Party Hakkari Provincial Co-Chairman Kadir Şahin said, “The referendum, which we had in the atmosphere of a democracy feast, has gone to the second round.”

The primary election to determine Hakkari Municipality co-mayors will be held tomorrow at 10:00.