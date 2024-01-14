DEM Party’s Hakkari and Batman candidates have been announced

#DEM #Partys #Hakkari #Batman #candidates #announced

Evrim Deniz – Architect Kaya

WALL – The People’s Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) determined its candidates in the primary elections in Hakkari and Batman, in which thousands of delegates voted.

In the voting in Hakkari, Mehmet Sıddık Adım and Viyan Tekçe were determined as DEM Party’s HakkAri Municipality co-mayor candidates. Candidates took the stage and congratulated Viyan Tekçe and Mehmet Sıddık Nakit, who were selected as winners of the primary election.

Mehmet Sıddık Akış / Viyan Tekçe

Making a short statement on the stage, former Hakkari Mayor Şükrü Çallı said, “The result was crowned with democracy. Today, our friend Sıddık Stream was elected with a difference of 16 votes. I respect this will. I congratulate him. Some are talking about Şükrü Çallı moving to another party. Şükrü Çallı has proven himself. ” said.

Sinem Seven, one of the female co-chair candidates, said, “The people and our delegation voted for Sıddık Stream and Viyan Tekçe, and we respect this will. “We congratulate our companions,” he said. Viyan Tekçe, who was elected as the co-mayor candidate, expressed his satisfaction with gaining the favor of the people of Hakkari and thanked all the delegates.

GÜLİSTAN SÖNÜK AND MEHDI ÖZTÜZÜN IN BATMAN

4 thousand delegates voted in the DEM Party’s primary election in Batman. Gülistan Sönük won the primary election with 1361 votes and Mehdi Öztüzün won with 1753 votes.

Gülistan Sönük was born in Kozluk in 1993. She graduated from the Department of Political Science and International Relations in 2018. During his student years, he took an active part in the youth work of the party. He was elected as the co-mayor of Bekirhan Municipality in the 2019 local elections. She has been taking part in women’s original works in Batman since 2020. For the last one and a half years, she has been carrying out original works for women in Kurdish provinces and many provinces of Turkey.

Gülistan Sönük / Mehdi Öztüzün

Lawyer Mehdi Öztüzün was born in Batman in 1964. Graduated from Dicle University Faculty of Law. He started his political career with the DEHAP administration in 2003 and continued for a while with DEHAP Batman Provincial Chairmanship and İmralı meetings. In addition to his 30-year career as a lawyer, he also served as Batman Belediyespor Club President.