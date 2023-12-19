Demand for used electric cars continues to grow

#Demand #electric #cars #continues #grow

According to Standvirtual, only electric vehicles (used) and premium electric vehicles (used) registered an increase in demand in November compared to the same month last year, with growth of 20% and 43%, respectively.

Demand for diesel cars recorded a year-on-year drop of 16% in November, according to Standvirtual’s Monthly Automotive Market Panorama, which points, however, to the growth of the used electric vehicle market.

In a press release, the platform details that only electric vehicles (used) and premium electric vehicles (used) registered an increase in demand in November compared to the same month last year, with growth of 20% and 43%, respectively. As for demand, Standvirtual reports a year-on-year increase of 82% in the tram market and 79% in the premium tram market.

With regard to the supply of gasoline and diesel cars, the platform recorded increases of 25% and 3%, in the same order, compared to November 2022. “However, there is a decrease in demand for diesel and diesel cars. gasoline (around -16% in both types)”, also states the note sent to the media.

According to Standvirtual, Electric Cars, Gasoline Hybrids and Diesel Hybrids correspond to around 16% of demand and 13% of supply recorded in November this year.

As for types, Diesel (55%) and Gasoline (27%) vehicles continue to be the most sought after.

With regard to the price range, cars above 30 thousand euros “are the only ones that show a slight increase in demand (+1%) in November, compared to the same period last year”, says the platform, adding that , for “vehicles below 15 thousand euros and between 15 thousand and 30 thousand, demand falls compared to the same period of the previous year (-20% and -2%, respectively)”.

Nuno Castel-Branco, General Director of Standvirtual, explains that, “despite the negative market dynamics still remaining, there is a constant recovery in supply in the used car market throughout this year, as we can see during the month of November. On the contrary, demand remains below the values ​​achieved in 2022, a trend that has been influenced by the economic situation we are currently experiencing”.

“In terms of fuel type, we continue to see a decrease in consumer interest when it comes to diesel cars, with electrified cars becoming increasingly sought after”, adds the same person in charge, quoted in the Standvirtual press release.