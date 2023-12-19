Democratic Party silence over Song Young-gil’s arrest… “A decline in morality, disappearance of self-reflection, ‘86 activist group’”

#Democratic #Party #silence #Song #Younggils #arrest.. #decline #morality #disappearance #selfreflection #activist #group

/News 1 Song Young-gil, former representative of the Democratic Party of Korea, who was involved in the ‘National Convention money envelope distribution’ incident, is leaving the court after completing the substantive examination of the warrant held at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 18th.

On the 19th, the Democratic Party of Korea made no statement regarding the arrest of former leader Song Young-gil (who left the party) the day before on charges of distributing envelopes of money from the national convention. Although the leadership said that former leader Song “has already left the party,” an atmosphere of embarrassment was sensed within the party that the money-bag risk suspected of involving up to 20 active members had become a reality. It is evaluated as a symbolic image of the ’86 movement’s loss of morality and sense of responsibility.

The Democratic Party leadership decided in advance that it would not respond regarding whether former leader Song would be arrested. Floor spokesperson Lim Oh-kyung told reporters on this day, “Former Representative Song has now left the party and is a private individual,” adding, “There is no official position from the Democratic Party. “She will go to trial, but that remains to be seen,” she said. Prosecutors suspect that 20 Democratic Party members received envelopes of money, and so far, about three have been accused of receiving money. Depending on the direction of the investigation into the remaining 17 people, it could become a minefield. Spokesperson Lim also said about this, “Only names were mentioned, but nothing has been exactly confirmed by the investigative agency, so it is difficult to make a conclusion.”

Democratic Party lawmakers seem to be hissing as the real names of around 20 people are mentioned. It is said that there was no discussion about this even in the lawmakers’ group chat room. ‘Principles and common sense’ Rep. Kim Jong-min said on BBS radio, “It would be a huge deal if the former representative was arrested for money issues.” He added, “We also voted down the motion for arrest for the money envelope incident, and the public feels that he is actively reflecting and apologizing. “It wasn’t given,” he pointed out. Rep. Cho Eung-cheon also said, “If the summons and investigation of about 20 active members continue immediately, this will be directly related to the issue of nominations for the general election.” He added, “The ruling party will probably use this summons as leverage and try to water down the ‘Kim Kun-hee Special Prosecutor Act’ situation.” He said. ‘Principle and Common Sense’ repeatedly argued for the establishment of an ‘integrated emergency committee’, saying, “Morality is the identity of the Democratic Party, and the people are unable to give their hearts to the Democratic Party, which has lost its identity.”

/News 1 Lee Jae-myeong, leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, bows his head and apologizes regarding the suspicion of the National Convention money envelope at the Supreme Council meeting held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul on April 17.

The National Convention money envelope incident seems to be left as a symbolic incident of the decline in morality of the Democratic Party, centered on the 1986 movement. Former Representative Song, a leading 86 politician, described the national convention as an “internal party party” and said, “What kind of serious crime is this?” There were also voices from contemporary politicians who dismissed former Representative Song as nothing special, saying, “A politician who is still homeless and a person with few material desires” (Representative Kim Min-seok), and regarding the envelope of money, “It is the same amount as the cost of food or gas” (Representative Jeong Seong-ho). . Representative Lee Jae-myung bowed his head and apologized once at the time, but has not made any statement since then. Representative Ahn Min-seok, who is classified as a relative, said on this day, “Is this a matter of suppressing a person who served as the party leader to this extent and leading to arrest?” and “It seems like we are seeing a cross-section of the Republic of Prosecutors.” Representative Kim Min-seok said, “The biggest task for the Republic of Korea is to end the prosecution’s dictatorship.” A key figure in the case has been arrested, but it appears that he is only ‘blaming the prosecution’ without any reflection.

Yoon Jae-ok, floor leader of the People Power Party, said, “We are witnessing the bitter ethical downfall of the 586 movement,” and added, “Their self-portrait today is that they are corrupt old-timers or old-fashioned people with no sense of integrity and full of greed for power.” Kim Hee-seo, chief spokesperson for the Justice Party, said the Democratic Party should apologize, saying, “We have become so buried in old-fashioned politics that we have reached a point where we don’t even know that our sins are sins.” A first-term Democratic Party lawmaker said, “It is shameful that the Democratic Party is being despised by the public due to the distribution of money envelopes that even the Conservative Party disappeared from.”

Meanwhile, with the arrest of former representative Song, the ‘Song Young-gil new party’ raised by the opposition party has now sunk below the surface. As former Justice Minister Cho Kuk was also requested by the prosecution to be sentenced to five years in prison in the second trial, it is pointed out that the new party could collapse due to judicial risks. The second trial ruling is scheduled for February 8th next year. Former Justice Party lawmaker Park Won-seok said on the radio that day, “I heard that the team preparing for the new Cho Kuk party has been disbanded.”