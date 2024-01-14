demonstrations planned across the country against the immigration law

#demonstrations #planned #country #immigration #law

11:43

“Wait to see the decision of the Constitutional Council”: questioned on the immigration law, Gabriel Attal procrastinates

On this Caen market, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal was courteously addressed by a passerby opposed to the immigration law.

“Wait and see the decision of the Constitutional Council,” explained the new head of government.

11:37

Gabriel Attal traveling to a market in Caen

A new crowd bath for the Prime Minister. Gabriel Attal is traveling this morning to a market in Caen in Calvados, he is meeting residents there and must address the issue of inflation.

10:28

Éric Zemmour recognizes that Gabriel Attal is “rather talented” but criticizes Macron’s lack of “coherence”

The Prime Minister finds unexpected admirers. This Sunday, Éric Zemmour (Reconquête) said rather laudatory words towards Gabriel Attal during his interview on Europe 1.

“He learns quickly, he is rather talented,” he said, admitting that he did not know him well beyond his media appearances.

The former 2022 presidential candidate looks with a more mixed eye at Gabriel Attal’s record at the head of the Ministry of Education, deploring many “announcements” and few actions, with the exception of ban on the Abaya”.

Announcements that he did not wish to criticize, believing that they came from “(his) program”.

Éric Zemmour, however, was more critical of Emmanuel Macron’s policies and the composition of his government, deploring “changes to the left and the right”.

“(Emmanuel Macron) is chasing opinion (…) I don’t see any consistency in it.”

9:02

Jean-Louis Bourlanges regrets the weak representation of the MoDem in government

Invited on France Info this morning, MoDem deputy Jean-Louis Bourlanges commented on the new composition of the government, which he considers too Sarkozyste.

“The count is not there, it is not normal that we have 6 or 7 ministers of Sarkozy inspiration and only one MoDem minister” and “there is a gap between the appointment of Gabriel Attal and the composition of the government”.

6:50

Rennes, Bordeaux, Tours… Demonstrations for the withdrawal of the immigration law expected

Demonstrations for the withdrawal of the immigration law are expected in several cities in France this Sunday at the call of associations or unions. The firsts of the new government formed by Gabriel Attal.

In Bordeaux, Rennes or even in turn, gatherings are expected during the day.

Demonstrations organized ahead of the decision of the Constitutional Council, on January 25, supposed to rule on the regularity of the text.

6:45

Her appointment to the Ministry of Culture criticized: Rachida Dati sees it as “class contempt”

In an interview with Le Parisien, the newly appointed Minister of Culture Rachida Dati returned to the criticism she has received.

“I don’t care about the comments on my nomination, even if I sometimes also see class contempt in them,” she declared.

Find his full reaction here.

Rachida Dati, superstar of the reshuffle

6:30

The head of French diplomacy expected in Berlin today to advance Ukrainian issues

The head of French diplomacy, in kyiv yesterday where he promised that Ukraine “will remain France’s priority”, will travel to Germany today. Then and to Poland tomorrow. And this, to meet his counterparts and advance Ukrainian issues within European bodies.

Stéphane Séjourné will meet Annalena Baerbock at 4:00 p.m. local time and then return to Paris for meetings. He will then return to Warsaw to meet with Szymon Szynkowski at 6:30 p.m. local time the next day.

6:15

Stayed in Berlin, demonstrations against the immigration law… Another busy day for the government

Hello and welcome to this live broadcast devoted to political news and in particular to the beginnings of the Attal government.

After a day marked yesterday by the trip of Gabriel Attal and the Minister of Labor, Catherine Vautrin to the Dijon University Hospital to meet caregivers, the Prime Minister will be confronted today with demonstrations planned across France in favor of withdrawal of the immigration law.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Stéphane Séjourné, will go to Berlin.