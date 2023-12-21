Deng Yanli was imprisoned for obstructing justice in June. The official said that it had no impact on her sister’s charges. It must be a one-time crime.

#Deng #Yanli #imprisoned #obstructing #justice #June #official #impact #sisters #charges #onetime #crime

Deng Yan’e, the wife of former Trades Union Secretary-General Lee Cheuk-yan, was arrested by the National Security Division of the police in March this year for “colluding with foreign countries or foreign forces to endanger national security” and was later released on bail. His sister, Tang Yanli, the former executive director of the Trade Union Training Center, was accused of taking away evidence related to the case. She had earlier pleaded guilty to “obstructing the course of justice” and was sentenced at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on Thursday (21st). Magistrate Zeng Qingdong pointed out that there was no evidence that Deng had opened, interfered with or destroyed the relevant exhibits after obtaining his sister’s phone and computer. There was also no criminal information in it, which had no impact on the charges against his sister. The officer considered that Deng had actively participated in social work in the past and had good behavior. He determined that this case was a one-time crime and the chance of repeating the crime was low. After considering the defense’s plea, the official set a starting point of nine months’ imprisonment. After a deduction for Deng’s guilty plea, he was sentenced to half a year in prison.

Tang Yanli is represented by Pang Yiu-hong, SC, and Ng Chong-luan, SC. According to the case, Deng Yan’e was arrested by the National Security Bureau of the police for “colluding with foreign countries or foreign forces to endanger national security.” The lawyer contacted Deng Yanli and asked her to open the door of her sister’s unit so that the police could search the house. The police later discovered that the defendant had entered Deng Yan’e’s residence twice earlier on the same day and stayed for about 69 and 41 minutes respectively.

The police arrested Deng Yanli two days later. She warned, “The silver laptop and white iPhone belong to my sister. I found out the day before yesterday that my sister was kidnapped, so I went back to the Mobil unit in the afternoon to pick them up.” Forensic examination showed that Deng Yan’e’s computer and mobile phone contained her personal information, including personal or family photos, photos of letters written by Deng to her husband, etc.

The defendant Tang Yanli (63 years old, unemployed) was charged with “committing an act or a series of acts tending to obstruct the course of justice”. The charge sheet stated that the case was handled by the National Security Department of the police.

The charges allege that before the police conducted a house search at Deng Yin-ng’s residence in Mei Foo Sun Estate on March 9, 2023, Deng Yan-li entered the unit twice on that day and removed relevant case evidence related to the person under investigation, thereby preventing The case exhibits were seized and/or interfered with.

Deng Yan’e, the former director-general of the Trade Union Union, was arrested by the National Security Bureau of the police on March 9 this year for “colluding with foreign countries or foreign forces to endanger national security.” She was released on bail on the 11th of the same month. On the same day, the Department of National Security arrested her sister Deng Yanli, as well as the lawyer who assisted Deng Yan’e and the brother of former Democratic Party Chairman Albert Ho Chun-ki. The police said at the time that the two men were involved in taking evidence related to a case of “colluding with foreign countries or foreign forces to endanger national security” before the police searched a premises with a court warrant, in an attempt to hinder the police investigation.

