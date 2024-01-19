Dengue: after Papeete and Mahina, cases reported in Faa’a and Punaauia

Three new cases of dengue fever have been reported to the health monitoring office since the start of the week. These are Polynesian residents who have not traveled abroad, which seems to indicate active circulation of the disease. Level 2 alert is still active, and new insecticide spraying campaigns have been scheduled.

And five. After the first “native” case of dengue detected in Papeete at the end of November, the positive screening of another suspected case, which had also not traveled, in Mahina at the beginning of January, three new reports, located in Faa’a and Punaauia, have been received by the health monitoring office since Monday. Two of them have since been confirmed by PCR test, while the third, described as a “probable case”, is the subject of additional analyses. Each time, these are indigenous cases of type 2 dengue fever, which have “no established epidemiological link between them” according to the Health and Social Action Regulatory Agency. Which suggests that the disease, which had not circulated for three years in fenua, has already spread beyond these few cases.

As with the last positive screenings, insecticide spraying campaigns will be set up by the environmental health center of the Health Directorate in the areas where patients live. “In addition to this fight, individual prevention measures remain essential by protecting against mosquito bites and eliminating larval breeding sites” specifies Arass in its latest health surveillance bulletin. Polynesia is still in the level 2 alert phase of the dengue fight plan.

