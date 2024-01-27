#Dengue #malaria #epidemics #protect #mosquitoes #day #night

26/01/24

Dengue and malaria epidemics: protect yourself from mosquitoes day and night

The number of dengue cases has increased sharply since the start of the year, while malaria activity has returned to a level not seen in the last ten years. Communication campaigns aimed at the general public will multiply in the coming weeks. The Cayenne hospital is adapting to accommodate patients presenting with dengue to the emergency room.

Guyana is currently facing two epidemics linked to mosquitoes: dengue and malaria. Since the start of the year, dengue indicators have been higher than those of the last epidemic, in 2020. During the first three weeks of January, Public Health France counted 1,488 confirmed cases and 669 visits to emergency rooms or consultations. in delocalized prevention and care centers (CDPS) and local hospitals. More than 40% took place last week, reflecting the continued acceleration.

Regarding malaria, we have been recording 25 to 30 cases per week for several months now. Many of them occur in rural areas near urbanized areas: the Montsinéry-Tonnégrande slopes, Cacao and the Eastern route in Roura, Macouria more recently, the Dégrad saramaca in Kourou. A few sporadic cases have also been detected in Cayenne Island.

In this context, ARS Guyana is intensifying prevention and communication messages for the attention of the population and adapting, in conjunction with local stakeholders, the system for caring for patients presenting symptoms of dengue. With an essential message for the population: “Protect yourself from mosquitoes day and night!” » This campaign will be rolled out over the coming weeks through different media:

Display in public spaces;

Spots radio ;

Posters for networks and partners;

Anti-mosquito tips and prevention messages posted on ARS Guyana social networks;

Press inserts.

From the first symptoms (fever, pain, headache), you should consult your doctor and continue to protect yourself to avoid the spread: sleep under a mosquito net, use repellents, wear long, loose clothing, eliminate shelters. larvae. These recommendations also concern sick people, to prevent them from being bitten by mosquitoes which would, in turn, become vectors of these diseases.

The number of dengue cases has increased sharply since the start of the year, while malaria activity has returned to a level not seen in the last ten years. Communication campaigns aimed at the general public will multiply in the coming weeks. The Cayenne hospital is adapting to accommodate patients presenting with dengue fever to the emergency room.

As for malaria, we have been recording 25 to 30 cases per week for several months now. Many of them occur in rural areas near urbanized areas: the Montsinéry-Tonnégrande slopes, Cacao and the Eastern route in Roura, Macouria more recently, the Dégrad saramaca in Kourou. A few sporadic cases have also been detected in Cayenne Island.

In this context, ARS Guyana is intensifying prevention and communication messages for the attention of the population and adapting, in conjunction with local stakeholders, the monitoring system caring for patients presenting symptoms of dengue. With an essential message for the population: “Protect yourself from mosquitoes day and night!” This campaign will be rolled out over the coming weeks through different media:

Display in public space;

Radio spots;

Posters for networks and partners;

Mosquito repellent tips and prevention messages posted on ARS Guyana social networks;

Press inserts.

At the first symptoms (fever, pain, headache), you should consult your doctor and continue to protect yourself to avoid the spread: sleep under a mosquito net, use repellents, wear long, loose clothing, eliminate larval breeding sites. These recommendations also concern sick people, to prevent them from being bitten by mosquitoes which would, in turn, become vectors of these diseases.