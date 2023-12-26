Dengue, Argentina decrees a health emergency due to the epidemic

What alarms Buenos Aires is the fact that 93% of cases of infection occurred in the country among people who have not visited tropical regions where the disease is endemic

Argentina recorded 135,676 dengue infections and 68 deaths caused by the infection during 2023.

Due to the epidemic, the Ministry of Health decreed a health emergency “to strengthen protection measures and avoid the spread of the virus”, after an increase in cases was recorded in the last month.

The disease, caused by a virus, is transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

The main symptoms are fever, skin rashes and muscle and joint pain. In more severe forms, dengue can cause internal bleeding and lead to death. In Argentina, for the first time, dengue infections were reported throughout the year, without interruptions during the colder months.

One of the causes is linked to changes in the behavior and reproduction times of the mosquito. Authorities stressed that the increased potential risk of spreading cases is associated with the El Niño phenomenon and climate change, which is expressed in rising temperatures and recurrent floods.

