Dengue vaccine: for which groups it is recommended and who should not receive it

#Dengue #vaccine #groups #recommended #receive

Upon the announcement of a possible multiplication of dengue cases This summer in Rosario and the region, inquiries grew about vaccines against the disease that are only available in the private sector in Argentina. The drug called Qdengue, from the Japanese laboratory Takeda, was approved this year by the National Administration of Medicines, Foods and Medical Technology (Anmat). ANDs recommended for a population group and professionals warn that for There is no guarantee of safety for those over 60 years of age..

As reported by Fernanda Ferrer, infectious disease reference for the Gamma group in the program The first in the afternoon (Radio 2), the scientific societies prepared a document “where they recommend considering it in some scenarios, especially in people who already had dengue and for people who live or who are going to travel for more than two weeks to places with dengue circulation”.

“It is not yet incorporated into the calendar of any Argentine province, it is not free and It can only be purchased in the private sector, in pharmacies“, indicated the professional. The price is around 50 thousand pesos.

Ferrer also pointed out that the vaccine “is more effective for people who have already had dengue.” especially dengue 1 and dengue 2but for dengue 3 and 4 the effectiveness is lower.”

Over 60

“Anmat approved the vaccine without age limit but the studies were done on people of up to 60 years. We don’t know what’s happening in those over 60, as there are no studies for that group, there is no safety data“explained the expert.

Ferrer also said that the dengue vaccine It is contraindicated for immunocompromised people, pregnant women and women who are breastfeeding..

On the other hand, the infectious disease specialist reported that people who have been vaccinated and feel symptoms similar to dengue (fever, headache, body aches) consult your doctor because it may be a side effect that also needs to be studied.

On the other hand, he asked respect the two doses with an interval of 90 days since “it is not a traveler’s vaccine, a last minute vaccine before traveling to Brazil.”

“The effectiveness is two doses. If you are going to travel and have not been vaccinated, the recommendation is to use the repellent at dawn and dusk and the rest of the prevention measures,” concluded the professional.

The vaccine

Anmat approved the vaccine for “all people over 4 years oldwhether or not they have previously had the disease,” said the Ministry of Health.

It is an immunization scheme two doses, which must be administered three months apart and, since it is a vaccine composed of live attenuated viruses, it is contraindicated for pregnant women, breastfeeding women and immunosuppressed people.