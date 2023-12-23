Dengue vaccine in the SUS: find out who can take Qdenga and when the campaign starts in Brazil | Health

#Dengue #vaccine #SUS #find #Qdenga #campaign #starts #Brazil #Health

From February onwards, the Unified Health System (SUS) will offer Qdenga, a vaccine against dengue. The announcement of incorporation into the National Immunization Program (PNI) was made by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (21).

Although there is already a dengue vaccine approved for use in the country, Qdenga will be the first offered in the public system.

Below, see the answers to the main questions about the arrival of the new vaccine.

What is Qdenga and how does it work?

Qdenga (TAK-003) is an immunizer against dengue developed by the Japanese laboratory Takeda Pharma. The registration of the immunizer was approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in March this year.

The vaccine contains live attenuated dengue viruses. Therefore, it induces immune responses against the four serotypes of the dengue virus.

Inclusion of Takeda Pharma’s dengue vaccine in the PNI is recommended

Who can get vaccinated with Qdenga?

According to Anvisa, Qdenga is recommended for people aged 4 to 60. No studies have been carried out to evaluate the effectiveness of the vaccine in people over 60 years of age.

Furthermore, both those who have already had dengue and those who have never been infected can be vaccinated with Qdenga. This is the first vaccine released in the country for people who have never come into contact with the dengue virus.

But no Those who are allergic to any of the components, those who have a compromised immune system or some immunosuppressive condition, or pregnant and lactating women can be immunized with the vaccine.

Will Qdenga be applied for free?

Since approval by Anvisa in March, private clinics have made the Qdenga vaccine available to their consumers.

Now, the immunizer from the Takeda Pharma laboratory is also part of the National Immunization Program (PNI), which brings together vaccines administered free of charge by SUS.

When does Qdenga start to be applied?

Vaccination with Qdenga is scheduled to begin in February, but will not be on a large scale. According to the Ministry of Health, SUS will offer 6.2 million doses throughout 2024.

As the vaccine is applied in a two-dose schedule, with a three-month interval between applications, around 3.1 million people could be immunized next year.

These doses will be destined to “public and priority regions”according to the folder, but did not give other details.

The applications will be distributed throughout the year, according to the manufacturer’s dose delivery schedule, which should be as follows: 460 thousand doses in February, 470 thousand in March, 1.650 million in May and August, 431 thousand in September, and 421 thousand in November.

Does Qdenga have side effects?

Clinical studies have shown that reactions can generally occur within two days of injection. The reactions recorded were mild to moderate severity and lasted 1 to 3 days.

🚨 Attention: These reactions DO NOT make the immunizer contraindicated if applied to the correct audience.

The following were most frequently reported:

pain at the injection site (50%);

headache (35%);

muscle pain (31%);

redness at the injection site (27%);

unwellness (24%);

weakness (20%); It is

fever (11%).

Reactions are less frequent after the second dose of Qdenga.

What are the main differences between Qdenga and Dengvaxia?

A Dengvaxia it was the first — and, until this year, only — dengue vaccine approved by Anvisa to become available in Brazil.

It is manufactured by the French laboratory Sanofi Pasteur and is sold privately in most of Brazil. This vaccine is not available in the National Immunization Program, the PNI.

If compared, Dengvaxia and Qdenga have three main differences:

Target Audience: Dengvaxia is only recommended for those who have already been infected with the dengue virus. Qdenga can be applied to those who have never had the disease.

Dengvaxia is only recommended for those who have already been infected with the dengue virus. Qdenga can be applied to those who have never had the disease. Age range: Qdenga is recommended for people aged 4 to 60, while the French vaccine is recommended for people aged 9 to 45.

Qdenga is recommended for people aged 4 to 60, while the French vaccine is recommended for people aged 9 to 45. Number of deuces: The French vaccine is administered in three doses, distributed at intervals of six months, while the Japanese vaccine is made up of two doses, administered at intervals of three months.

As for how they act and the possible effects after application, the vaccines are very similar.

