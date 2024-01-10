Denis Coderre interested in the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party

#Denis #Coderre #interested #leadership #Quebec #Liberal #Party

Former federal MP and mayor of Montreal, Denis Coderre, is interested in running for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party. According to our sources, Mr. Coderre is currently considering and consulting on the possibility of making another leap into politics, provincial this time.

A well-known figure on the Quebec and Montreal political scene, Denis Coderre is banking on his experience, his knowledge of the community and his notoriety to run for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Quebec (PLQ).

The reactions would be overall positive in the liberal ranks at a time when the PLQ is looking for a leader since the debacle of the party which only collected 14% of the votes and had 21 deputies elected in the general elections of October 2022.

This historic defeat marked the departure of former leader Dominique Anglade in November 2022. The chair has remained empty since, with MP Marc Tanguay acting as interim leader while awaiting the leadership race in 2025.

According to information from Radio-Canada, people around him say that some see him as a person capable of building bridges and rallying French-speakers, English-speakers and allophones.

Aged 60, Denis Coderre experienced health problems last April following a stroke from which he has fully recovered and from which he has suffered no after-effects, according to a recent statement he made on Facebook.

An experienced, even career, politician, Denis Coderre was a federal deputy from 1997 to 2013 under the Liberal banner. He held several positions within the cabinets of Jean Chrétien and Paul Martin.

In November 2013, he returned to politics, municipal this time, by winning the mayoralty of Montreal. He will be defeated four years later by Valérie Plante and a second time in 2021. Refusing to sit on the opposition benches, he left municipal politics shortly after his defeat in November 2017.

In a Facebook post posted this morning, Denis Coderre declared: I will not be doing any interviews today to hear about my future.

The Press first reported this news, which was confirmed by Radio-Canada.

With information from Sébastien Bovet