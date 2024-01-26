Denis Ducarme attacks Ludivine Dedonder again: “If you do that again, I would ask for your resignation”

#Denis #Ducarme #attacks #Ludivine #Dedonder #resignation

Denis Ducarme (MR) is still up against Ludivine Dedonder (PS). He criticizes him for a video broadcast at the end of December, in which the Minister of Defense and the “boss” of the Belgian army, Admiral Michel Hofman, humorously wishes the Belgians their good wishes. The mini-film in question features them both in a mission to rescue Santa Claus, in difficulty at sea. A staging that Denis Ducarme very little appreciated, confiding in December to La Libre that he had been “scandalized by the video” which according to him represents a “misuse of Defense resources for personal marketing”.

“The Deputy Prime Minister lied”: the N-VA demands the resignation of Frank Vandenbroucke

A month later, the liberal has not digested the affair and is still demanding explanations about this shooting. This Wednesday, he returned to the subject in the National Defense Committee, by questioning Ludivine Dedonder. “You owe transparency to parliament […] You do not indicate how many hours of filming were necessary, nor how many soldiers and military equipment, and for how long,” he demanded. We are asking you to be transparent, because this is the use of state resources for a communication that you indicate you wanted to do to highlight the expertise of the military, but I think it is especially to be able to make your cinema, Madam Minister. It is above all to use Defense for your marketing,” continued Denis Ducarme.

He then said he was “shocked” because for him, Ludivine Dedonder “induces political content in her video”. “When a minister, who must represent the entire government and the Belgians, communicates by saying ‘all to port, all to the left’, he is playing politics. By using Defense resources, and this is not normal,” concluded Ducarme.