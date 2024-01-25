Deniz Türüç tension between Fenerbahçe and Başakşehir

#Deniz #Türüç #tension #Fenerbahçe #Başakşehir

WALL – Fenerbahçe Board Member Selahattin Baki blamed former Fenerbahçe rival team player Deniz Türüç for the tensions in the Başakşehir match, in which they received 3 points with a penalty goal in 90+4 in the 22nd week of the Super League.

“The main actor in some of the tensions was our former player Deniz Türüç,” said Baki, adding, “The hostility towards Fenerbahçe has begun to know no bounds. For now, I say shame on you. But the fans and the Fenerbahçe community have taken note of this.”

Selahattin Baki also criticized the referee of the match, Abdulkadir Bitigen: “Abdulkadir Bitigen was a referee who was not at peace with the Fenerbahçe community. The announcement of his name surprised us at that time (Super Cup in Saudi Arabia). Today he missed Batshuayi’s penalty, but he could be in action in the dynamic game These are these. I blame VAR in this position.”

ANSWER FROM BAŞAKŞEHİR: IT MAKES OUR FOOTBALL PLAYERS A TARGET

Başakşehir responded to Selahattin Baki on its official

Based on the experience of a club that has been in the championship race many times and became champion in 2020, we attribute such an attitude of the opposing team’s manager to the stress of the championship struggle they experienced.

Our football player Deniz Türüç took part in the field devotedly, as always, to continue the tradition of RAMS Başakşehir Football Club to participate in European cups. Our player, like all our football players, fought until the last drop of sweat on the field, regardless of the opponent.

Also Read:  Ancelotti spoke with DC after beating Barça: “We are already thinking about the next title”

We believe that making any football stakeholder a target in the public opinion and on social media has no added value to Turkish football. RAMS Başakşehir Football Club will always be on the side of the beauties of football.” (SPORTS SERVICE)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The union of civilian employees at the Valcartier base ready for a long strike
The union of civilian employees at the Valcartier base ready for a long strike
Posted on
A young man from Mureș, who had been missing for nine years, was found on the street by the gendarmes from Argeş
A young man from Mureș, who had been missing for nine years, was found on the street by the gendarmes from Argeş
Posted on
Two fans expelled from the stadium during the League Cup semi-final
Two fans expelled from the stadium during the League Cup semi-final
Posted on
Yoshua Bengio named Fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery
Yoshua Bengio named Fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News