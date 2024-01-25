Deniz Türüç tension between Fenerbahçe and Başakşehir

#Deniz #Türüç #tension #Fenerbahçe #Başakşehir

WALL – Fenerbahçe Board Member Selahattin Baki blamed former Fenerbahçe rival team player Deniz Türüç for the tensions in the Başakşehir match, in which they received 3 points with a penalty goal in 90+4 in the 22nd week of the Super League.

“The main actor in some of the tensions was our former player Deniz Türüç,” said Baki, adding, “The hostility towards Fenerbahçe has begun to know no bounds. For now, I say shame on you. But the fans and the Fenerbahçe community have taken note of this.”

Selahattin Baki also criticized the referee of the match, Abdulkadir Bitigen: “Abdulkadir Bitigen was a referee who was not at peace with the Fenerbahçe community. The announcement of his name surprised us at that time (Super Cup in Saudi Arabia). Today he missed Batshuayi’s penalty, but he could be in action in the dynamic game These are these. I blame VAR in this position.”

ANSWER FROM BAŞAKŞEHİR: IT MAKES OUR FOOTBALL PLAYERS A TARGET

Başakşehir responded to Selahattin Baki on its official

Based on the experience of a club that has been in the championship race many times and became champion in 2020, we attribute such an attitude of the opposing team’s manager to the stress of the championship struggle they experienced.

Our football player Deniz Türüç took part in the field devotedly, as always, to continue the tradition of RAMS Başakşehir Football Club to participate in European cups. Our player, like all our football players, fought until the last drop of sweat on the field, regardless of the opponent.

We believe that making any football stakeholder a target in the public opinion and on social media has no added value to Turkish football. RAMS Başakşehir Football Club will always be on the side of the beauties of football.” (SPORTS SERVICE)