Denmark finds the right medicines to heal the economy

A virtuous combination of just a few factors took the Scandinavian country to a new economic level, which promises to be the oxygen balloon that the country needed.

Solid institutions, a high-quality higher education system, ease of creating companies, flexicurity in the labor market. In general terms, these are the predicates of Denmark, a country with few natural resources (unlike some of its neighbors) and located in a difficult place. Always looking to improve its economy, Denmark has been discovering areas where others would not even dream that there is a business rationale – a difficult goal that requires constant reinvention.

And the most recent phase of Denmark’s economic strength has already been discovered: some cutting-edge medicines. The prospects for the Danish economy have undergone a major turnaround thanks to a single shipping company and two drugs that are proving to be very effective in combating obesity: Ozempic and Wegovy, from the Danish company Novo Nordisk.

In addition to helping diabetics and people suffering from obesity, these medicines have been the ‘cure’, at least temporarily, for Denmark’s economy, which faced a possible recession in 2023 and a bleak scenario in 2024. Denmark is a very open and heavily dependent on the Eurozone, its main trading partner, so the decline of the Danish economy seemed inevitable, given the weakness that the Eurozone is demonstrating, says a report in the Spanish newspaper “El Economista”.

However, the pharmaceutical industry is allowing Denmark to weather the storm. The Danish economy went from recession in 2023 to growth of more than 1%. Furthermore, by 2024, experts believe that GDP could advance at a rate close to 2% per year, a profound change caused largely by the production of those medicines.

During this winter, economic growth is being supported, among other things, by a strong pharmaceutical industry. The headwinds of high inflation and rising interest rates remain present, but the level of confidence in the economy has registered a slight increase, says the newspaper. Although the impact of medicine production may seem unrealistic, the truth is that the indicators are the same: the unemployment rate, although it has risen slightly in recent months, is still below 3%.

The European Commission highlighted in its latest forecast report that the Danish economy will grow more than expected thanks to medicine exports: “Net exports will be the driving force for growth in 2023. Goods exports are expected to grow sharply, driven by exceptional pharmaceutical products manufactured both in Denmark and abroad. In the case of the latter, only marketing and processing are taken into account in Danish exports, and the impact on domestic production is limited”, the report reads.

On the other hand, the report also highlighted Maersk Shipping’s impact on the economy: “Service exports are expected to experience strong growth in 2023, partly linked to transport, in particular maritime transport… Altogether, the contribution to growth for 2023 is expected to be 2.7 points, while in 2024 and 2025 it will be 0.1 point”. Thus, both Novo Nordisk and Maersk will continue to grow GDP in the coming years. “Denmark is expected to record sizeable current account surpluses over the entire economic horizon of our projection,” the European Commission economists said.

Denmark’s GDP will also receive a certain boost from the hydrocarbons it will extract from the North Sea. “We estimate that GDP will grow by around 1.9% in 2024. Part of the growth in 2024 comes from the reopening of the Tyra oil and gas field (which will contribute 0.5 percentage points to GDP in 2024). Industry growth in 2024 will be 1.2%,” the Danish Industrial Confederation said in a report on economic forecasts.

Danske Bank believes that despite this success, the Danish economy faces significant challenges. Just as countries depend only on oil, depending only on the pharmaceutical sector is not positive or sufficient to always ‘pull’ GDP: “We see a more or less stagnant economy outside of the pharmaceutical sector. Bankruptcies reached the highest level since 2010 in 2023, partly as a late effect of the pandemic, but also as a reflection of higher financing costs and weaker consumption in some sectors, such as housing”, point out the institution’s experts.